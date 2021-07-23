The dads of Barbara Yates Company Dancer’s (BYCD) have a project on their hands.
They need to build a trophy stand large enough to fit the 5-foot and 8-foot tall trophies their daughters won in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee over the weekend.
“All the parents were joking [before the event], ‘if only we could take one of those home’” said BYCD founder Barbara Yates. “The girls were like ‘look we are the same height as that trophy.”
Little did they know that they would have to squeeze both into the van for the ride home.
BYCD swept the competition in their first appearance at Dance Machine’s America's National Dance Championship. In the large group category they took home 4th, 3rd, 2nd and 1st place. All of the soloists took home Platinum or Power Platinum awards as well.
Their performance in large group and solo, along with placing 2nd and 3rd overall in small group culminated in them winning the Super Grand National Championship award, an eight-foot-tall behemoth of a trophy.
“The hardest things are solos, you have girls in the teen division, they aren’t just competing against themselves, they are competing against their friends and that can be hard sometimes,” Yates said. “Yes they want to win and want to be the top scorer, but that can't happen. I saw through this they support each other so much It’s unbelievable they are cheering each other on.”
Solo awards
- Hannah Dean - Platinum and 9th Place Overall and Bravo Award
- Clark Dennis - Power Platinum and 3rd Place Overall and dancer of the year finalist
- Cortlynn Fisher - Platinum
- Katie Waldrop - Power Platinum 4th Place Overall and Teen Dancer of the Year
- Annie Zhang - Platinum
Group
- I Want to Rock - Power Platinum 3rd Place Overall Small Group
- Dance with Nobody - Power Platinum 2nd Place Overall Small Group
- What A Man - Platinum
- Wonder Medley - Power Platinum 4th Place Overall Large Group
- Crazy Little Thing Called Love - Power Platinum 3rd Place Overall Large Group
- August Rush - Power Platinum 2nd Place Overall Large Group
- Shake the Room - Power Platinum 1st Large Group Overall
Super Grand National Champion - Barbara Yates Company Dance
All 11 members danced to Shake the Room including the previously listed soloists; along with Carlee Fuller, Anabelle Gordon, Covyn Holt, Katherine Howorth, Sara Grace Jackson and Meadow Walker. Hellen Yates-Bagget, Kaykay Hines-Hardy and Taylor Yates-McDonald assisted Yates with choreography.
Yates has taught dance for 45 years and has had numerous students go on to perform, coach, and teach across the state.
“You forget to take video, you forget to take pictures, you just just kinda get in the moment,” said Yates. “We bonded as a team. I hope that's something that these girls will take with them for the rest of their lives”