The Alexander City Police Department has arrested a mother and stepfather on four counts of aggravated child abuse.
Remon Omar Hooks, 33, of Alexander City and Kimberly Denae Harden, 35, of Eclectic were arrested after allegations came from the Alabama Department of Human Resources (DHR).
“The child abuse was initiated by DHR,” Alexander City police chief Jay Turner said. “The (DHR) report states excessive marks from being disciplined.”
Turner said the children had been removed from the home.
According to court records, the child abuse is alleged to have occurred in November 2019 and warrants for Hooks and Harden’s arrests were issued in December 2019.
Hooks was arrested in September and is free on a $40,000 bond. Harden was arrested last Monday and is free on a $40,000 bond.
Turner said the Alexander City Police Department is assisting DHR with the investigation.
Aggravated child abuse is a Class B felony. If convicted of aggravated child abuse, Hooks and Harden could be sentenced to between two and 20 years in prison for each count.