The state is nearing 50,000 cumulative confirmed COVID-19 cases since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic.

As of 12:45 p.m. Friday, Alabama added 1,304 new COVID-19 confirmed cases in the last 24 hours, according to the Alabama Department of Public Health.

Additionally, there are 616 probable cases in the state.

According to ADPH's website, probable cases are the total number of patients who have had close contact with a confirmed case, have symptoms meeting clinical criteria of COVID-19 and have no confirmatory laboratory testing performed for COVID-19.

In the last 14 days, there have been 14,838 new confirmed cases. The number of tests given has not been updated in two days.

Tallapoosa County added nine new cases in the last 24 hours, now at 625 confirmed cases since the beginning of the pandemic. Tallapoosa County has 69 COVID-19 deaths to rank No. 4 for most deaths in the state. There are nine probable cases in Tallapoosa County and one probable death. ADPH's 14-day count-specific data shows Tallapoosa County has seen 82 new cases and 1,093 tested in the last two weeks. 

Coosa County added one new case, now at 63 cumulative cases and one confirmed death. There are no probable deaths or cases. There have been nine new cases and 152 tested in the last two weeks in Coosa County, according to ADPH.

Elmore County's added 18 new cases in the last day to top 1,000 cases, now at 1,007 confirmed cases since the beginning of the pandemic and two more deaths, now at 21 COVID-19 deaths. There are now 18 probable cases in Elmore County and zero probable deaths. ADPH's 14-day county-specific data shows Elmore County has seen 229 new cases 2,217 tested in the last week.

Since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, there have been 491,600 tests performed throughout the state, according to ADPH. As of Wednesday afternoon, a total of 594 had been tested in Coosa County, 7,809 in Elmore County and 5,412 in Tallapoosa County; these numbers have not changed in the last day on ADPH's site.

Statewide, there have been 1,077 deaths due to COVID-19 and 27 probable deaths, according to ADPH.

Confirmed and probable deaths represent patients who have a death certificate that lists COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death. Confirmed deaths have a laboratory confirmation of the disease while probable deaths have no confirmatory laboratory testing performed for COVID-19.

According to ADPH's presumed recoveries category, which will be updated weekly and was updated today, 25,783 people statewide have presumably recovered from COVID-19.

"Cases are presumed recovered if it has been 14 days or more since the case tested positive if they were not hospitalized, or if it has been 32 days or more since the case tested positive if they were hospitalized or if hospitalization was unknown," ADPH wrote in a Facebook post. "All deaths excluded."

There have been 3,089 hospitalizations across the state since March 13, according to ADPH.

All data can be viewed here. ADPH's dashboard is updated around 10 a.m. each day and Tallapoosa Publishers publishes a report detailing all information around noon each day.

Here is the latest information in all counties as of 12:45 p.m. Friday: 

Jefferson621982896167
Mobile462543427138
Montgomery439722993111
Tuscaloosa25862563052
Madison1983347169
Marshall19041218511
Shelby15572156924
Lee15351370537
Morgan1241108575
Baldwin11701897511
Walker1056814531
Elmore1007780921
Dallas97855709
Franklin928418416
Etowah9191091214
DeKalb86458567
Russell66545370
Chambers664362927
Autauga662486014
Butler645263229
Tallapoosa625541269
Limestone59660573
Houston561103666
Lauderdale55585596
Cullman55469926
St. Clair48481432
Colbert48154346
Lowndes480152622
Escambia46832638
Pike46735665
Calhoun45681345
Coffee41641454
Covington403327212
Jackson40258422
Barbour37721822
Bullock376141010
Dale37238471
Talladega36768747
Hale343248923
Marengo342295711
Clarke30326896
Wilcox29914278
Chilton29532162
Winston29226325
Sumter287145013
Blount28138511
Marion267251514
Pickens26220036
Monroe25523093
Randolph24818209
Conecuh22711278
Perry22417382
Bibb21523681
Macon21216029
Choctaw20975812
Greene19210499
Henry14614983
Washington13612877
Crenshaw12612893
Lawrence12114820
Cherokee11516387
Geneva9516180
Lamar8710871
Clay829352
Fayette8114231
Coosa635941
Cleburne426381
Unknown or Out of StateN/A0N/A
 Cases:
49892		Tested:
491600		Deaths:
1077

