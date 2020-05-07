A Tallapoosa County connection could make the COVID-19 Abbott ID fast test come to the area sooner.
McKesson Medical distributes the COVID-19 fast test kits for the Abbott ID platform giving medical providers the chance to get results back in as little as five minutes. According to McKesson Medical primary care specialist and Dadeville resident Steven Davis, the new test is based on existing technology.
“Abbott Labs has done a tremendous job taking an existing platform and technology that is there and being able to almost turn on a dime and get a diagnostic COVID-19 test out to the market,” Davis said. “They are at full capacity now. They are manufacturing 50,000 tests per day. On that same platform, they were already doing flu, strep and some other respiratory things like (respiratory syncytial virus). It was not a tremendous jump that they could do another virus test like COVID-19.”
Davis said numerous East Alabama medical facilities already have the equipment; they are just waiting on the allotment from the federal government to ship the test kits.
“On the national level, in order to get control of this virus, the feds have come in and said where the tests can be shipped,” Davis said. “Right now, they are sending the majority of the 50,000 that Abbott is manufacturing every day, to the hotspots — the New Yorks, Detroits and Seattles of the world. They just are not getting down to the local caregivers here yet. There is a lot of frustration there.”
Rep. Ed Oliver (R- Dadeville) and Davis are practically neighbors south of Dadeville. Oliver realized the Alabama Department of Public Health has several of the Abbot ID machines capable of deploying across the state. Oliver doesn’t control how the test kits are distributed or how ADPH uses them but he did potentially help.
“All I did was put Davis in touch with the right folks at ADPH,” Oliver said.
Davis said Oliver is not taking enough credit.
“I have known Ed for years,” Davis said. “Ed was instrumental in making the connection. Ed is terrific. The state is not in manufacturing or distribution of medical products. There are plenty of well meaning people there. I called him and said, ‘We have got to get the folks at the state and the folks at Abbott together to get this equipment out.’ Ed got us to the right people. It is needed in underserved and rural areas.”
Davis works with approximately 200 doctors’ offices and practices in east central Alabama so he makes the connections between those medical providers and facilities and McKesson.
Davis said Abbott’s fast test means better care for all patients and helps with unnecessary use of equipment and supplies.
“The importance of that is being able to get that test result in about five minutes at a molecular level,” Davis said. “That is what is incredible. It is great because it is almost 100% accurate to help get people quarantined at home or to the hospital. It just adds to patient care. For physicians, it’s just incredible.”
Davis said McKesson is working on supply chains for not only the fast diagnostic test but a serology test too.
“One is called a diagnostic test, the Abbott test,” Davis said. “With it you got it or you don’t. The other is the serology test. It tests for antibodies and your immunity or if you been exposed. We will work together. They will manufacture it; McKesson will work with the government to distribute it.”
Davis said with the pandemic stretching the world and with other countries having to keep products they manufacture themselves instead of shipping, much of the new medical manufacturing is moving back to the U.S.
“We are retooling back up, moving away from China and manufacturing here,” Davis said. “A couple of plants in Mexico will be coming on line in the next couple of weeks. Relief is coming.”
Ultimately, Davis said care of those who have contracted COVID-19 will fall on medical providers who need the public’s support.
“Pray for our caregivers,” Davis said. “They have been exposed to a lot of nasty stuff.”