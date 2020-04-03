There was another increase in positive confirmed cases of the coronavirus as reported by the Alabama Department of Public Health.
As of 10 a.m. Friday morning, the ADPH is now reporting 1,324 confirmed cases — that’s an increase of more than 50 since the Thursday night report.
Locally, Tallpoosa County’s confirmed case number has risen to 18. There are now 18 in Elmore County and six in Coosa County.
There are 34 reported deaths across the state with 21 confirmed to be due to the coronavirus, which is an increase of two and four, respectively. There is still one confirmed death in Tallapoosa County and none in the other two local counties.
There are now only four counties in the state — Perry, Geneva, Babour and Henry counties — that do not have a confirmed case. Jefferson County (332), Madison County (117) and Shelby County (103) all have more than 100 positive cases while neighboring Lee County has 96 confirmed.
The Alabama Department of Public Health said it has tested 9,560 people as of Friday morning. ADPH's website states it updates this number once per day.
Current cases in each county as of 10 a.m. Friday are listed below:
Autauga (12)
Baldwin (26)
Bibb (4)
Blount (7)
Bullock (2)
Butler (1)
Calhoun (13)
Chambers (78)
Cherokee (4)
Chilton (14)
Choctaw (4)
Clarke (2)
Clay (7)
Cleburne (6)
Coffee (3)
Colbert (5)
Conecuh (1)
Coosa (6)
Covington (3)
Crenshaw (1)
Cullman (9)
Dale (1)
Dallas (4)
DeKalb (8)
Elmore (18)
Escambia (2)
Etowah (14)
Fayette (1)
Franklin (4)
Greene (5)
Hale (3)
Houston (9)
Jackson (12)
Jefferson (332)
Lamar (1)
Lauderdale (13)
Lawrence (3)
Lee (96)
Limestone (26)
Lowndes (2)
Macon (5)
Madison (117)
Marengo (7)
Marion (11)
Marshall (8)
Mobile (71)
Monroe (3)
Montgomery (49)
Morgan (23)
Pickens (9)
Pike (7)
Randolph (8)
Russell (3)
St. Clair (20)
Shelby (103)
Sumter (7)
Talladega (8)
Tallapoosa (18)
Tuscaloosa (39)
Walker (36)
Washington (3)
Wilcox (5)
Winston (2)