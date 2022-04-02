The Tallapoosa County Commission, state house and senate, district attorney and two Tallapoosa County Board of Education seats are up for reelection this year, with most going unchallenged.
A few local races, however, are competitive, especially in the Republican primary May 24.
State Senate
In District 27, Sen. Tom Whatley (R-Auburn), with a constituency now stretching further into Tallapoosa County, faces one Republican challenger — Auburn city councilman Jay Hovey — in the May 24 primary. Whatley is currently serving his third term.
The Republican nominee will face Opelika native Sherri Reese, the sole Democratic candidate, in November.
Fifth Judicial Circuit
Fifth Judicial Circuit District Attorney Jeremy Duerr, in his first race as a Republican, faces Tallassee attorney Mike Segrest in the Republican primary this May.
Duerr was elected to the Fifth Judicial Circuit, covering Tallapoosa, Chambers, Macon and Randolph counties, in 2016 as a Democrat, before switching parties in 2020.
From the Democratic side, the 2022 race goes unchallenged.
Tallapoosa County Commission
Past commissioner Frank Tapley, from 1998-2002 and 2006-2014, is once again seeking the District 3 seat he lost to Tallapoosa County Commissioner John McKelvey. Both are running as Republicans.
McKelvey, representing New Site, Jackson's Gap, Goldville, Daviston and Hackneyville, is the only county commissioner to face a challenger this year. Four other incumbents, two Democrats and two Republicans, run unopposed in their respective parties.
Public Service Commission
Alabama's utility-company regulatory board is made up of only three seats, but this year a local contender, Tallassee Mayor Johnny Hammock, is throwing his hat in the ring.
Hammock, a Republican, faces a crowded field this May against three other GOP candidates, including the incumbent, Commissioner Jeremy Oden. Hammock's campaign continues amid a tumultuous year of investigations, lawsuits and a first-degree domestic violence charge, which is still working its way through the courts.
Democratic and Republican executive committees
The Alabama Democratic Party's executive committee, consisting of two members per house district, one male, one female, has a vacancy in District 81. Ira Moss and Camp Hill Mayor Messiah Williams-Cole will compete in the Democratic primary this May for the spot currently occupied by Unzell Kelley.
Kelley, a Coosa County commissioner, no longer resides in District 81 as of last year's redistricting.
Meanwhile, Alabama Republican Party executive Joseph Fuller faces two contenders for Tallapoosa County Place 2, Jeana Boggs and Donnie Pritchard. The GOP goes by county, not district, with seats allocated by population.
Alabama has a May 9 voter registration deadline for the primary, June 6 for the runoff (June 3 if hand delivered) and Oct. 24 for the general election in November.