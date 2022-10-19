Young people often desire pursuing higher education after high school, but cost barriers frequently prevent many from doing so.
Even with President Joe Biden recently announcing a college debt relief program, between tution, application fees and book costs, attending college can currently cost tens of thousands of dollars.
Many Alabama colleges, including in Tallapoosa County, are attempting to alleviate cost burdens. This week marks Alabama College Application Week, during which participating universities statewide will waive application fees.
In Alexander City, Central Alabama Community College (CACC) is ahead in terms of accessibility as the school has no fees for applying. Even so, Jerri Carroll, dean of students, said the school is participating in the awareness campaign as a measure to encourage local students to seek higher education.
According to Carroll, many high schoolers often perceive a college degree to be out of reach, but explained that is simply not the case, and that CACC and other community colleges offer affordable routes to postsecondary degrees.
“College is attainable, and we are just set up naturally as a community college to remove those barriers. We cost less and it is the perfect start to launch them either into a workforce program or a four-year institution,” she said. “With our high school students, [college] does sometimes seem unattainable, which is one of the reasons this whole campaign exists.”
Get Exclusive Members Only Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Members Only Newsletters
Sign up for our Free Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
In addition to CACC, local four-year state university, Troy University, will waive fees next week during the school’s virtual Worldwide Open House from Oct. 26-29.
Emily Kruse, director of the school’s enrollment marketing, said that the university will utilize the occasion to help prospective students learn about the school’s application process, including admissions andscholarship opportunities.
“Worldwide Open House is our largest recruiting event of the year. Our goal is for everyone who participates to learn more about how Troy can help them achieve their dreams,” Kruse said.
Alabama College Application Week spans from Oct. 17 to 21.
The Alabama Department of Education has shared the schools participating in ALCAC Week 2022. These schools will allow Alabama students to submit their applications to their institutions at no cost.