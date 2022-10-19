CACC Alexander City campus
Buy Now

Colleges and universities statewide will officially waive application fees until Friday as part of Alabama College Application Week, an awareness campaign that encourages Alabama students to apply and ultimately enroll in postsecondary education.

 By William Marlow Multimedia Reporter

Young people often desire pursuing higher education after high school, but cost barriers frequently prevent many from doing so.  

William Marlow is a multimedia reporter for Tallapoosa Publishers, Inc. To reach William, email william.marlow@alexcityoutlook.com.

Tags

Recommended for you