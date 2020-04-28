After weeks of preaching to an empty congregation, Alexander City Methodist Church pastor Bro. Wayne Cowhick was greeted with the heartwarming surprise of church members awaiting Sunday’s sermon — well, in spirit at least. Nearly 90 photos of families who attend Alex City Methodist Church were taped to the pews in the locations those family members typically sit.
“It was so cool; I’m telling you it was amazing to see,” Cowhick said. “I really have no idea how they planned it; it was a big surprise to me.”
Church members Vicki Lewis and Shari Greene had the same idea and worked together to bring it to fruition. They reached out to members of the congregation, asked them to submit photos and ultimately pulled some from Facebook with permission and had them printed.
“When speaking with Shari, we were concerned we wouldn’t have enough participation but when we were done we had almost 90 pictures,” Lewis said.
As a teacher holding lessons via Facebook Live, Lewis understands staring into a blank screen could relate to how difficult that must be for Cowhick.
“We’re a very close-knit church and we wanted to make sure we’re supporting (Cowhick),” Greene said. “He’s preaching to an empty church and we watch online. We’re able to see him but he can’t see us.”
Cowhick said the gesture meant so much not only to him but to the praise team who sings to an empty church on Sundays as well.
“Our church praise team gets a lot of feedback (during service) and so for them to have an empty sanctuary is tough as well,” Cowhick said. “I don’t think it was just for me; it was for all of us.”
Typically Cowhick goes into church Saturday afternoons to get prepared for Sunday but this week his wife, Susan, made sure he was occupied while Lewis and Greene practiced social distancing while taping up the photos.
“They called my daughter, Amy, and then called Susan and got it all worked out,” Cowhick said. “How they got the word out without me knowing, it absolutely blew my mind when I walked in and saw it.”
Greene said the covert mission was very secretive but clearly a success.
“He was a little suspicious when his wife made him stay home,” Greene said. “But he was very surprised and touched by the whole thing. He is up there every day praying for our whole world. We wanted him to see our faces. We love our pastor very much.”
Cowhick was most shocked to see photos of families sitting where they would sit for regular Sunday services.
“We’re all creatures of habit and so everybody sits in the same place all the time and (the photos) were set where they would normally sit,” Cowhick said. “Somebody went to a lot of work.”
During the coronavirus pandemic, Cowhick said it’s a struggle to not see his church members.
“Right now is a trying time for every church and pastors because we’re just trying to figure out how to get the word out to our congregation,” he said. “We love ’em and can’t go see them. It’s really hard.”
With a congregation of nearly 400, those 90 photos covered the vast majority as many included families of five or six.
“We thought this would put a smile on his face,” Lewis said. “We’re thankful to be able to get together on Sunday as a church, not personally but with technology. So we thought, ‘Hey, you can’t call 500 of us a day but this is one way we can let you know we’re still here, we will be back when the ordinance is lifted and we’re here for you.’”