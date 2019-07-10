To help teach the lesson of serving others, First United Methodist Church of Alexander City is hosting Camp EDGE.
Leanne Calhoun, who said Camp EDGE is in its third year, is helping with the daily lessons and guiding the children to participate in activities to learn what can be done themselves and through organizations.
“We are taking the kids into the community to show how they can serve others,” Calhoun said. “We are also highlighting the agencies in the community that serve too.”
The acronym in Camp EDGE stands for Experience and Discover God Everywhere. Tuesday the children were downtown handing out candy, stopping traffic and walkers to give away free lemonade and water.
“(Tuesday) we (showed) them that main street matters,” Calhoun said.
Some children were even taste testing the inventory.
“Yum,” Branton Bates said. “This is good for a hot day.”
After spending some time downtown, the children stopped by the offices of the Lake Martin Area United Way to learn what the agency does for area residents and it’s not the only agency they will visit with this week.
“They have already put together care packages for patients at the cancer center,” Calhoun said. “We are also collecting items for the Tallapoosa Christian Crisis Center, Sav-A-Life and the Lake Martin Animal Shelter.”
Tuesday is not the only outing for the campers.
“(Wednesday) we are touring the Salvation Army,” Calhoun said. “We will also play bingo at the senior center.”