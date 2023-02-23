For the last Sunday of the month, New Popular Springs’ (NPS) Baptist Church is hosting its Black History Month program in conjunction with its worship service.
“Each February we honor our rich legacy, celebrate our local history makers and praise God for the great things He has done through African Americans,” said Rev. Richard Jacobs, pastor of NPS. “We proudly proclaim our history and say even as God’s people said in Psalms 78:4 ‘We will not hide them from their descendants; we will tell the next generation the praiseworthy deeds of the Lord, his power and the wonders He has done.”
Jacobs explained the Black History Month program is something the church has done every year since the late Sister Janet Sands spearheaded it.
“It was her passion to make sure that we know our history, and that we share it with our young ones and that we celebrate,” Jacobs said. “On that Sunday there’s a lot of beautiful colors. There’s a lot of African print. It’s just us celebrating the rich history that we have.”
As part of the program, Dr. Beverly Price will be featured as a guest speaker. Jacobs said Price will be discussing the month’s theme of resistance, and Price is also a history maker herself as the first Black female superintendent for Alexander City School System.
Within the church, Sister Pamela Taylor has been leading the program this year. Sister Mary Warren said Taylor began the month with an introduction of Black History Month and has incorporated a little bit of Black history each Sunday.
Warren said programs like this are important to the church because the congregation wants to make sure its young people receive education about Black history.
“Being a Black church, we felt like it was necessary for us to talk about Blacks that have brought us from there to here, and of course, you know there has been a lot of history now about the Black education,” she said. “Some are wanting to cut it out of their curriculums, but that's not possible with us because the church is going to do something to enhance it.”
In addition to the Black History Month program, NPS also invited members of the youth on a trip to The Legacy Museum in Montgomery last week. Rev. Jacobs said this was their second year incorporating that trip, with previous years attending the Rosa Parks exhibition.
Not only does the museum provide a visual view of history, Warren said these trips continue to encapsulate the importance of education.
“We also tried to express that education is the key to unlocking the world. It's a passport to freedom. We tried to instill that in our young people during our Black History Month,” she said. “Also, we look at John Lewis. We’ve talked about him, and we go by his quote, ‘Hate is too heavy a burden to bear.’ Hate. So, we got to express love. If you do me wrong, I don't want to hate you. I want to pray for you.”
After NPS’ Black History Month program, the church will have a free Pop-Up Health Screening in partnership with the Auburn University School of Kinesiology. The health screening will provide blood pressure, weight and height measurements.
“We'll be looking at blood pressure, heart disease and the American Heart Association is also going to have information available for us concerning healthy ways to take care of your heart — some of the issues that are deep riding in our community,” Jacobs said.
The Pop-up Health Screening is open to the public and will begin at noon. Feb. 26 after the worship service, which starts at 10:30 a.m. NPS is located at 4853 N Thornton Road in Dadeville.