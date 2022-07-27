A classic play is coming to Alexander City, but with a modern twist.
This coming weekend, over 30 children will perform a rendition of William’s Shakespeare play, A Midsummer Night’s Dream. The city’s youth are conducting the theatrical production in partnership with ACT II Theater, with the cast comprising elementary and middle-school age children.
Christale Tuck has been the production’s leading director, noting that auditions began in May and that students have been rehearsing for the performance all summer.
“We started in June, and we’ve been practicing ever since. The kids have done a marvelous job taking their summer practicing for this play,” Tuck said.
The production is based on William Shakespeare's A Midsummer Night’s Dream but will be told through a modern lens. Tuck selected the stage play in conjunction with the organization's president, Karen Kison, after both reviewed several theatrical scripts in preparation for the production.
“It's just a modern day take on that, but a children's version. We wanted to find a kids play and thought that the community could use a kids play” Tuck said.
The kid-friendly adaptation, titled A Midsummer Camp’s Dream, follows the storyline of a rich man and his fiancée that have purchased land where two summer camps reside. The camps, divided by gender, host a talent show to regain their campgrounds.
However, in the midst of the show, a spell is cast enchanting several campers and the groups spend the rest of the story attempting to break the charm.
Students will rehearse the play throughout the coming days before debuting the performance on Friday night followed by a matinee on Saturday at Central Alabama Community College. The show will be presented at the campus’ Betty Carol Graham Technology Center.
With the performance now just days away, Tuck is feeling joyful anticipation, especially with this being her first time as the organization's theatrical director.
“I have enjoyed working with kids. I'm looking forward to a lot more plays with ACT II. It’s been a great experience for me and we hope that the community will come out and support the kids,” she said.
Tuck has extensive experience instructing students, with 17 years in education. She currently teaches second grade at Jim Pearson Elementary School, describing that as her passion.
“I love teaching. It was my calling. And directing this play really came a little bit easier to me because I'm used to working with kids,” Tuck said.
Tuck also expressed her love for theater and explained that she has strived to expose students to a variety of educational outlets.
“I think that we just need to make sure that our kids have other outlets besides sports because everybody may not be an athlete. They may love to sing or love to act and this is a place where they can do that,” she said.
The first performance is scheduled for Friday at 6 p.m. followed by a matinee showing on Saturday at 2 p.m. Admission is free to the public.