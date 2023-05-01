After the April 15 mass shooting, multiple organizations have come together for the Dadeville community and Slippin SidewayZ, a local car group, is making a difference in its own right through Cars for a Cause.
John Gibson, one of the event organizers, said when he first suggested the idea to the group, he wasn’t sure it would be anything big. However, through working with multiple organizations, Cars for a Cause will have over 50 modified cars, bouncy houses, food trucks, live music and additional vendors — all to raise money for the victims of the mass shooting in Dadeville and their families.
“When something tragic happens… we are going to do something about it,” Gibson said. “We are not just going to say, ‘oh it’s on the news how sad’ and move on.”
Gibson, as well as some of the other Slippin SidewayZ members, are current Dadeville residents or have lived there in the past. He said hearing about the shooting was heartbreaking, both as someone of the Dadeville community and as a parent.
“I got a 6-month-old little girl and a 6-year-old little boy,” he said. “And if anything like this were to happen to them, I couldn’t imagine what I would do. I can’t explain how these parents feel and I wouldn’t want to. It’s their right, not mine.”
Regardless, he wanted to ensure the group did something for these families and their loved ones.
Alabama Auto Enthusiasts is another group co-hosting the event. Gibson said the car group partners with them on other events like track time trials, and it didn’t take long for them to hop on with Cars for a Cause.
To get the event off the ground, the group also had a meeting with the Alexander City mayor and the event is taking place at the municipal complex. Since then, Gibson has been handing out flyers to Dadeville’s hospital, Dadeville Police Department, the sheriff’s department, Alexander City Police Department and Alexander City Fire Department.
He said he’s working to get the word out there as best as he can, in order to make this a big event and raise as much money as possible.
“I am hoping when (attendees) come they not only experience a great time, but a family-like atmosphere,” Gibson said. “Even on our track days, there’s no such thing as, ‘Oh that car is hideous,’ or ‘My build is better.’ Everyone is friendly. I want them to come in, especially the victims, and know that they are safe.”
Tentatively, at the end of the event, everyone will ride down to Dadeville and place flowers in front of the site where the mass shooting occurred. Gibson said he ultimately wants the community and the victims to know they care.
“We want to be the people that come out and say, ‘hey we are going to make sure you guys are taken care of,’” he said. “We are going to make sure we raise money to help you guys through this transition. Because money is easy to be made, but money is also hard to come by, especially when you are grieving. And you should not have to worry about that when you are grieving.”
Gibson said, as a group, they are here for the victims and if they need anything to reach out.
Cars for a Cause starts at 5:30 p.m. on May 5 at the Alexander City Municipal Complex. There is a $5 entry fee with all the proceeds going to the Community Foundation of East Alabama Caring for Dadeville Fund.