Donnie McDaniel, owner of Lakeside Marina and founder of Lakeside Excavation and Lakeside Fuel, died of heart failure Monday, December 5, at UAB. He was 73 years old.
Lakeside Marina released a statement Tuesday afternoon on the passing of their leader.
“Under Donnie's vision for Lakeside Marina, it has grown to be one of the most successful Marinas in the Southeast. Proudly hosting Bennington and Robalo Boats as well as the largest fleet of rental boats on Lake Martin.”
McDaniel opened Lakeside Marina in 2003 and has been in charge ever since.
According to the statement released Tuesday afternoon, all Lakeside businesses are open following the news, because “Donnie would want it.”
There is a Celebration of Life Event at Coppers, Sunday, December 18 from 3 – 6 p.m.
“Donnie's love of life, family, friends, and customers reminds us of one of his favorite quote ‘Just one more’,” the statement read.
McDaniel is survived by his brothers Buddy McDaniel and Hugh McDaniel and his sisters Nita Spraggins and Vaneal Fanning. He is also survived by children Brigitte, Daisy and Clate and his beloved pets, Molli and Lili.
