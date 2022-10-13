fall food drive
The shelves in Tallapoosa Nutrition are filling up as more people donate to the Fall Food Drive.

 Submitted / The Outlook

It’s not just about Thanksgiving. The Fall Food Drive spans for four months to aid those experiencing food insecurity during the upcoming holidays. 

fall food drive flyer

Tallapoosa Nutrition and Zazu's Verandah listed some suggested food items to donate as part of their flyer. 

Abigail Murphy is a multimedia reporter for Tallapoosa Publishers, Inc. To contact Abigail Murphy, email abigail.murphy@alexcityoutlook.com.

