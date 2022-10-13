It’s not just about Thanksgiving. The Fall Food Drive spans for four months to aid those experiencing food insecurity during the upcoming holidays.
The Fall Food Drive started in mid-September, and they are accepting donations through Dec. 20. The Food Drive is a collaboration between Tallapoosa Nutrition and Zazu’s Verandah.
Elizabeth Davis, owner of Tallapoosa Nutrition, said her store is right next to Zazu's Verandah, and the owners, Mitzy and Rick Hidding, originally approached her with the idea of doing this food drive together.
“They [Mitzy and Rick] said that they have done something like it in the past. And they think that it'd be awesome to work together and collaborate together to help out the community,” Davis said. “And so we were offering it as a place for people to drop off donations, and then we'll take care of the rest.”
Tallapoosa Nutrition has its doors open for donation drop-offs Monday to Friday from 6:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Davis said so far they have gotten about 25 donations and it’s only been a few weeks since the drive has been going.
“It's been a pretty good variety, which is also just incredible,” Davis said. “A lot of cans, and I'd say pasta right now. But like I said, we've definitely got a good mix like we have baby food; we have dog food.”
On their flyer, some of the listed as suggested items are baby food and formula, beans, cake mix, stews and vegetables, cereals, crackers, coffee, cookies, granola bars, jelly, juice, mac and cheese, oatmeal, pancake mix, pasta, peanut butter, powdered milk, rice, spaghetti sauce, syrup, taco kits, tea bags and tuna.
Davis said they are hoping to be able to have a couple hundred donations by the time the drive comes to an end. However, the turnout has been so good they may surpass that.
The original plan was to take the load around Christmas time, but she said things are filling up fast, so they may make a couple of trips throughout the months.
The food donations will go to both Loaves and Fishes and First Baptist Church Dadeville Food Pantry. Davis said they chose these food pantries because they want to keep it as local as possible.
“I just hope it spreads some cheer and people realize that together we can do so much more,” Davis said. “You don't have to donate a whole bunch, but if everyone just does a little bit that it really can help out so many people. I think keeping things local and helping people during these hard times is really, really important.”
Linda Cosby, manager of the First Baptist Church Dadeville Food Pantry, said they first saw a need for a food pantry last December during their Food Fest. Two hundred families came by to pick up the donated food and that was their wake-up call.
Cosby said the FBC food pantry is both a community need as well as a way “to spread the Gospel of Jesus Christ by showing love to others.” The Woman's Missionary Union group officially started the food pantry in March 2022.
The FBC food pantry gets most of its food supplies from Auburn’s Food Bank. They try to keep canned meats, vegetables, fruits, bread as well as personal hygiene items on hand.
However, Cosby said they tend to be limited based on what Auburn’s Food Bank can supply them; so additional food drives help diversify what they can offer to the community.
“With the economy the way it is now, people just have a need for food they are not able to [pay for]. They're choosing between [paying for] medicines and food,” Cosby said.
Originally, the food pantry was open 24 hours, seven days a week. Starting in July, they had to scale back their opening hours to Tuesdays 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. due to logistical reasons.
People from Dadeville, Camp Hill, Alexander City and other surrounding areas come to FBC’s food pantry. Cosby said this last month they had 39 families and 105 people total, adding up all the family members.
“This is just our church ministry,” Cosby said. “[We want] to show the community that we do love the people of Dadeville.”