There’s no doubt businesses will struggle because of the government shutting down or limiting their services due to COVID-19.
But a few local business owners have a united message: It’s the best thing to do.
Gov. Kay Ivey ordered all “non-essential” businesses — retail, entertainment, close contact service and athletic facilities are the four categories — to close effective 5 p.m. today through April 17.
Kim Shelton, owner of Sweet Pickins in Dadeville, closed her antiques and furniture store before it was mandated. Shelton is a “one-woman show” when it comes to her business and fortunately doesn’t have to worry about employees suffering, but she knows her business will be affected. However, she feels the state made the right call.
“I stand behind Ivey’s decision,” Shelton said. “It’s just in my nature to trust others with all the facts and I trust them to make the best decisions for us all.”
Shelton said this unprecedented situation is scary.
“This is beyond anything I ever thought I would live through,” Shelton said. “I’m fearful for my business, my loved ones and others.”
Shelter is thankful for online access where she can at least continue selling items and interacting with customers. Until things are back up and running, she plans to use Facebook and other online resources.
Excelsior Ink Custom Tattoos in Alexander City is another business affected by the shutdown but also understands this pandemic about more than just business right now.
“We recognize how imperative it is to shut down,” Excelsior Ink owner Faelan Wilson said.
Wilson said before closing had even crossed his mind, he had customers cancel their appointments due to sickness, lack of money and plain fear of Coronavirus.
Currently Wilson and his fiancé, Joanne Hatchett, are the only workers at Excelsior, so Wilson said he’s thankful to not have to lay anyone off but knows other businesses might not be in the same boat.
“We realize we’re more fortunate than others given the situation,” Wilson said.
Wilson said he agrees with the decision to shut down all non-essential businesses because the public safety concern is greater than anything else. Thoughts are already in motion for the reopening planned for April. Wilson is offering a gift certificate promotion in hopes of generating more business to make up for the time lost.
“The government does serve a purpose,” Wilson said. “People are being strangled by this and as long as the government supports us, we support them.”
Off the Beaton Path gift and home store in Dadeville also closed its doors before the order. This local business is new and was getting ready to hire other employees but currently owner Andi Beaton Mickals and her husband are the only workers.
Like other businesses, Off the Beaton Path has seen a decrease in customers since the outbreak which initiated the decision to close for now. It was the right decision in Mickals’ eyes and she understands her business is not considered essential at this time.
“At this point, it’s the best thing to do,” Mickals said.