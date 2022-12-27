The Lake Martin area is making preparations to usher in 2023 with a few celebrations around town.
Night Hike: Last Sunset of the Year
Starting at 4 p.m., Russell Lands is hosting a hike through the Russell Forest to catch the last sunset of 2022. Naturalist Marianne Gauldin will be guiding attendees on the hike as well as discussing the changes the wildlife experiences throughout the course of a year.
Once they reach the top of Heaven Hill, there will be a toast and snacks to watch the last sunset. With dusk setting in, they will head back down with flashlights to guide the way. The hike is set to end around 6 p.m.
This kid-friendly event costs $10, and people can register by contacting naturalist@russelllands.com or 256-496-2710.
The Music Legends return to Zazu's Verandah
Zazu’s Verandah is hosting a Music in the Square for New Year’s Eve. Doors open at 6:15 p.m. and the evening will kick off at 7 p.m.
Mitzy Hidding, one of the owners of Zazu’s Verandah, said the musicians performing were largely part of 80’s bands who performed across the South and the Auburn-area. Some of the music artists featured will be Mark Lyden, Jeff Jones, Todd Cliatt, Bruce Yandle and Skip Courtney.
Not only will there be live music, but also Zazu, the stuffed parrot, will be dropped at 10 p.m. to end the evening and symbolize the ringing in of the new year.
Hidding said the music event is free and tipping the musicians is always welcome. Zazu’s Verandah will also have wine and beer for sale at the event.
Hidding said she hopes they “ring in a Happy New Year, 2023, for the Dadeville community.”
Plus with the turning of the year, their Music in the Square series will start up again in March and run through the end of July. However, before then, there is one more music event to catch on Jan 10 starting at 6:30 p.m. featuring the artists Goldpine.
Copper’s Grill: New Year’s Eve Party
In Stillwater, Copper’s Grill will be hosting their own party starting at 6 p.m. They will have jazz music playing inside and outside DJ Marky Mark will be playing the tunes.
For those who don’t want to stay out too late, they will have a New Year’s ringing at 9 p.m. and then a midnight one outside under the tents.
Tickets included buffet dinners, three drinks, party favors, a toast and the live music. For members it is $75 and non-members $85 or for the outside venue only, with party favors and a toast included, tickets are $25.
NYEE 2023 Get Down
For those who might want to celebrate a little early, Martin’s at Lake Martin will be hosting a New Year’s Eve Eve event along with the band — Blackberry Breeze. The doors will open Dec. 30 at 5 p.m. and the band will start playing at 7 p.m.
There will be steak provided by Scott Blake and side dishes provided by Jake’s. A bottle of champagne will also be included.
Tickets for the event are $50 with food and the champagne included. Tickets are limited and can be purchased by direct messaging Blackberry Breeze on their Facebook page.