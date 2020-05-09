Local businesses, especially restaurants, are relieved to be able to start serving customers in person after 5 p.m. Monday.
For more than a month, restaurants have not been able to serve diners inside facilities and it has hurt not only the bottom line but owners said they miss seeing their customers. Jake’s on Broad owner Jake Mixon said both customers and employees have been missing the interaction between servers and customers.
“I think everyone here will be excited to see customers besides through the window of a car,” Mixon said. “I think customers will be excited to be able to sit at a table and talk with their favorite server.”
Mixon said everyone at Jake’s will be cautious and is looking forward to opening its dining room.
“It’s great to be back open and in a normal routine if there is such a thing as a normal routine now,” Mixon said. “We will follow the guidelines the governor set out.”
Mixon said Jake’s will still offer curbside pick up.
Co-owner of Carlisle’s Larkin Radney said the new order allowing dine-in to open Monday evening caught them off guard, but said the Alexander City mainstay will open when it can.
“I thought (Gov. Kay Ivey) would wait until the 15th,” Radney said. “Our employees were going to meet Monday to start getting ready. We were expecting the 15th. We will still get together and work on reopening.”
Radney said because the business has been closed for weeks, a thorough cleaning and moving the tables to ensure social distancing must be done as well as ordering inventory before Carlisle’s is ready to serve customers again. Radney did not set a date for the reopening but said it will be soon.
Alexander City Mayor Tommy Spraggins is happy to see businesses start to reopen under the new normal of social distancing.
“I’m happy and excited they can open even if it’s half full,” Spraggins said. “It’s been a tough time for them.”
Spraggins said city officials will study how to safely reopen city hall again to the public.
The Rodeo Club and Lake Martin Event Center had to close with the restrictions within the stay-at-home and safer-at-home orders from Ivey last month. Owner Ed Shikoski said he and his wife Marge will be opening up and abiding by the 50% capacity while taking other precautions as it has been hard on employees to go without work.
“Anything is better than nothing,” Shikoski said. “Two months of nothing has been hard. We are prepared for that 50% and are doing more. You will get sprayed with disinfectant when you come in. After customers get up and leave, our staff will sanitize the area.”
Before Ivey shut down inside dining and bars, Shikoski said his staff sanitized The Rodeo Club like never before in an effort to make it safe for all.
“I don’t think it has ever been this clean,” he said. “It was cleaned from top to bottom.”
The social gathering restrictions and social distancing has also made church and funeral services difficult.
Alexander City Methodist Church pastor Bro. Wayne Cowhick is appreciative of the ability to reopen his sanctuary to the masses but the church board decided to continue the course of broadcasting the Sunday services for now.
“This week we are going to do what we have been doing,” Cowhick said. “The guidelines are 6 feet apart. That would mean every other row. To get everyone in, we would have to do six or more services and we are not going to do that. With those guidelines, we couldn’t do that.”
Cowhick said continuing the service broadcast is being done to protect others, not himself.
“We have got to protect our people,” Cowhick said. “It’s sort of hard because my faith tells me it’s alright but when you need to look out for others, this is the right thing to do.”
Radney Funeral Home owner Randy Anderson said the new order will allow a little more normalcy for funerals.
“We can return to have a normal service now,” Anderson said. “Everyone will just have to be 6 feet apart or family groups 6 feet apart. It will still limit the services, but opens up graveside services. Now as many people who want to come to the graveside can, they just have to be 6 feet apart.”
Anderson said Radney Funeral Home will still keep arrangement conferences small and use video conferencing as much as possible. He said the restrictions have made the grieving process trying.
“It’s been tough for families to get through their trying times,” Anderson said. “Hopefully this new order will help ease the pain of grieving.”
Cowhick expressed the same sentiment that business owners have he is ready to figure out how to work with COVID-19 returning to some form of normalcy.
“I’m ready for a new normal whatever that might be,” Cowhick said.
State Rep. Ed Oliver (R-Dadeville) said legislators had been asking Ivey to open up more businesses and he understands the predicament businesses are in and those who might suffer ill consequences if they contract COVID-19.
“We were all pushing very hard,” Oliver said. “The governor is in a position. This is a deadly disease. Sacrificing our economy when restrictions might or might not work is a difficult decision. It’s safer to stay at home but I believe business owners should have a right to open their business.”