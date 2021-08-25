The outpouring of support for healthcare workers made another appearance at Russell Medical Wednesday.
Big Fish Real Estate and Mortgage Pro teamed up to bring Chicken Salad Chick and Chick-fil-A to show a little love to those in the trenches of the COVID-19 pandemic. Russell Medical Foundation executive director Tammy Jackson said Wednesday’s gift was exceptional.
“This is huge,” Jackson said. “We have lots of people who want to do a department or a shift. What they did today fed the day and night shift.”
Bill Young of Mortgage Pro said it was just a small token of appreciation serving a meal to the nearly 600 employees of Russell Medical.
“It is unbelievable what these people see and go through,” Young said. “We just want to say thank you and we support you.”
The team of Big Fish Real Estate and Mortgage Pro are not finished either.
“We are doing the same thing at Lake Martin Community Hospital next week,” Young said. “We want to thank our entire healthcare community.”