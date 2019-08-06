Jamie Dark has helped reduce food insecurity with elementary and high school students for years in Alexander City and this year is no different.
“We are changing our name this year to Backpack Buddies,” Dark said. “It was getting a little confusing for some.”
The name is the only thing changing about the program.
“We will get started in the next couple weeks as school gets going good,” Dark said. “Then we will start packing the bags every other week.”
Dark said school staff helps identify students who need help with food insecurities.
“The school counselors get involved,” Dark said. “They talk with staff in the lunchrooms and try to find out who visits the lines for a second helping.”
Dark said school staff also looks at the list of students who are on the free and reduced lunch menu as well.
“We have nearly 60% (of students) in that program,” Dark said. “Everyone in the system can get a free breakfast too during the school year.”
Tallapoosa County Republican Party chair Lee Hamilton stopped by to give a donation to the program from the party and Dark explained much of what she supervises.
“Every bag has five meals, five desserts, five snacks, two fruits, one fruit juice and two breakfasts,” Dark said. “The bag hopefully gets the student through the weekend.”
Dark said at the end of the school year last year the program was discretely giving 112 students bags of food.
Food is not the only way the backpack program helps area students.
“Last year we helped with Christmas for 26 teenagers,” Dark said. “Elementary students get most of the attention and (teens) are often forgotten about. We also helped six seniors with senior fees so they could graduate.”
With more than 100 students receiving food, Dark said the program costs about $1,000 a week and the cost for the entire school year is between $30,000 and $40,000. The group can always use financial help, she said.
“We buy the individual-serve items in bulk to save money,” Dark said. “It also makes the packing work easier too.”
Dark said the program tries to include toiletries when it can.
“We like to put those you get at hotels in the bags but only when we can do all of the bags,” Dark said. “If you leave housekeepers a tip, most hotels will leave extra and those are perfect.”
For those looking to help pack bags, Dark said volunteers pack every other week at the Trinity Campus of First United Methodist Church of Alexander City.
“It’s 230 bags every other week,” Dark said. “We have 25 volunteers that come about 10 at a time. It takes about an hour.”
Dark said the program is growing in terms of help it is receiving and the students it serves.
“It’s sad we are growing but it is a good thing for the community that we can help,” she said.