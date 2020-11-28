Brick-and-mortar retail shops were allowed to reopen in May, but for merchants dependent on local events and gatherings, the coronavirus pandemic is still taking its toll with large events remaining off limits.
Stacey Battle, owner of Chicken & Sweets Southern Yardbird, has been selling homemade jams and preserves since 2016, but operations have slowed down this year, she said.
“We do a lot of different shows during the year and a lot of them got canceled,” Battle said. “I’ve been doing OK — not (selling) as much as I used to do but it’s been OK.”
On Friday, Battle set up at Russell Lands’ annual Holiday Bazaar, where vendor booths were spaced out for social distancing and hand sanitizer stations were placed throughout the outdoor venue. Kids could still take pictures with Santa Claus at the neighboring “Christmas at Crossroads” event, as long as they underwent a temperature check and remained on the other side of a Plexiglas barrier.
Chicken & Sweets Southern Yardbird began as a hobby of Battle’s, experimenting with old recipes for preserves, swapping out various fruits and ingredients and selling them at farmers markets.
“I found some recipes in old books and magazines and I just added my different stuff to it and made it mine, in a sense,” Battle said. “My blueberry balsamic preserve is good with ice creams, pancakes, yogurt, with a cheese and charcuterie board. It’s a research recipe that I tweaked to my taste.”
Collecting old cookbooks for research is another hobby in and of itself — Battle’s favorite is a 1968 Southern Living Cookbook she found in a flea market.
Battle likes to introduce new recipes seasonally (for Thanksgiving she recommended Cranberry Apple), ideally with locally-sourced ingredients. She’s involved in each step, from checking the pH level to canning to labelling. Local events such as the Holiday Bazaar are her bread and butter.
“I do various art shows and craft events,” Battle said. “I’m working on getting my stuff into stores.”
In the meantime, Battle was making sales Friday.
“You’re nearly sold out, aren’t you,” one customer remarked at the picked-over inventory.
The pandemic has also allowed Battle to work out new ways to reach her customers with pick-up and drop-off delivery. Many place orders through Chicken & Sweet’s Facebook page. Small vendors may be losing out in event opportunities this year, but they gain in agility.