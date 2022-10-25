The tri-county area of Tallapoosa, Coosa and Elmore County potentially face severe weather today, including quarter-size hail, high winds and possibly tornadoes, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).
The Tallapoosa County Emergency Management Agency issued an advisory Monday announcing that severe storms will likely roll across Alabama Tuesday, Oct. 25, with hazardous weather entering Central Alabama as early as noon today.
Potential storms pose the highest risk to both Coosa and Elmore counties, with parts of both counties under the standard “slight risk” classification, in terms of severity. A “slight risk” is classified as two out of five in terms of severity based on the agency’s severe thunderstorm scale. Under this category, hail, damaging winds up to 60 mph, and possible tornadoes have a chance of occurring.
Alexander City also faces a ‘slight risk’, but for Tallapoosa County as a whole today, severe weather poses a marginal risk, with the Tallapoosa County EMA labeling the storm dangers as only one out of five on the agency’s scale. During a “marginal risk’, threats mentioned above are less likely, but cannot be completely ruled out.
According to the advisory’s threat timing, the area is at the greatest risk for storms between the hours of 3 p.m. and midnight.
Jason Moran, director of the Tallapoosa County Emergency Management Agency, encouraged the public to have a weather plan, and multiple methods to receive weather alerts, such as a NOAA weather radio.
