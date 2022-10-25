NWS Oct. 25 severe weather advisory

Submitted by the National Weather Service

 Submitted / The Outlook

The tri-county area of Tallapoosa, Coosa and Elmore County potentially face severe weather today, including quarter-size hail, high winds and possibly tornadoes, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).

