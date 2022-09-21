To some, private jets are a pipe dream. They signify wealth and power.
Who can argue? Private jets can cost more than $10,000 per hour to operate.
For the last two years the T.C. Russell Field Airport in Alexander City has seen an increase in jet traffic and jet fuel sales. The sale of jet fuel nearly doubled from 2020 to 2021 at the airport and while 2022 numbers will not double 2021, the numbers show the jets are still coming.
“We are seeing more and more jets coming in,” Alexander City’s Sonny Wilson said. “They have been coming in for Five Star and the events there for years. They still are, but we are also seeing jets coming in for the lake, especially to look at the development at Wicker Point.”
At times multiple jets are parked at the airport, some for just a few hours but others for a day or two at a time. Wilson wouldn’t give names but said the individuals own large businesses and even professional sports teams are taking advantage of the airport through planes they own or through services such as NetJets.
It’s also important to note the airport is operating without much financial help from the city.
“The profit of fuel sales pretty much covers the operating expenses of the airport,” Wilson said. “Many of those flying in are also spending time in and around town — in restaurants and shops spending money.”
Statistics provided by Alexander City Community Development Director Al Jones state on average six jets per week are landing at the airport and about half are getting fuel there.
Both Jones and Wilson believe that the trend will continue.
Get Exclusive Members Only Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Members Only Newsletters
Sign up for our Free Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
“The people who can afford to fly private jets don’t bat an eye at 400, 500 gallons or more of fuel in the plane,” Wilson said. “With the Coore and Crenshaw golf course coming to Wicker Point and the opening of more lots, we expect jet traffic to increase.”
The Alexander City City Council has already approved a multiyear grant application for more than $5 million in expansions to ramp space at the airport to allow more jets and planes to park.
“The FAA is providing 90 percent of the funding and the state is providing five percent,” Jones said. “It only costs the city five percent to match. It’s an easy decision especially when it increases the ability of the airport to park more jets.”
The ramp expansion will take place over three to four years and the city’s matching funds will be spread out over as many years.
Wilson said the ramp isn’t the only place where things are improving at the airport. Wilson is over Alexander City Parks and Recreation Department crews have helped improve the hangar space at the airport too.
“We have removed rust and painted some of the hangars,” Wilson said. “We have also poured concrete making hangars more attractive. We charge rent for those and that also helps with the airport sustaining itself.”
Jones said the city is also looking at attracting the next generation of jets.
“In the future we want to lengthen the runway by at 1,000 feet,” Jones said. “We already own the property to do it. We should be able to get 95 percent in grant funding from the FAA and the state. It would allow the newest and largest private jets that are in the air now to land here. It could increase traffic even more.”