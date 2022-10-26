One of Tallapoosa’s food pantries celebrates their past and looks forward to the future.
This Thursday, Loaves and Fishes marks 22 years of service. They will be hosting an event at New Water Farms in Dadeville on Oct. 27 starting at 6 p.m. There will be worship music performed by Mark Kirkland, desserts and information about how they serve the community.
The only admission fee is a canned food donation per attendee.
Marsha Davis, fundraising coordinator for Loaves and Fishes, said the food pantry feeds 150 to 250 families a week.
“If you say 150 families, times 48 weeks, times 22 years, you're talking about a lot of food, and a lot of families that have been fed,” Davis said. “We do about 25 to 30 pounds per family per week at 18 cents a pound. So, you're talking maybe $5.70 a week to feed a family. Now that does not feed the family for the whole week. We're hoping and praying through a lot of resources and a lot of people seeing the need that we'll be able to be open more than one day a week.”
Currently, Loaves and Fishes operates each Thursday morning. They have a drive thru service, where those in need of food come to 337 Hatcher Street in Dadeville and volunteers load a box of food into their trunk.
Davis said the event this Thursday is about celebrating, but also letting people know about their services and their plans for the future. Within the past six months, they started a prayer ministry, where volunteers will ask for prayers of those in line and they will pray together.
Going forward, Davis said they hope to be open more than once a week as well as have a delivery service for elderly or disabled individuals. Another goal is to have someone on call at the center 24/7 for emergency food deliveries.
However, they need volunteers, she said.
‘It's been running for 22 years, pretty much on a shoestring budget,” Davis said. “... The Lord said [to me], ‘You can fundraise for this place.’ And I went, ‘No, I'm not. I've never done fundraising in my life.’ And He said, ‘Yes, you are.’”
Davis said she was called to do local ministry two years ago and she has been working with Loaves and Fishes for the past year.
For members of the community who may feel a similar calling, she said people can contact the executive director, Scott Shoemaker, at 256-749-4310 or come out to the event this Thursday or show up on a regular Thursday morning.