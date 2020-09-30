Rain or shine, volunteers with the Loaves and Fishes Food Pantry are dedicated to providing food to the community every Thursday. While things may look a little different in terms of operation, the mission to feed the needy remains the same.
“It’s really a needed necessity in the community to have this type of resource for those who need it,” said Gianna Edmunds, Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP)-Ed educator for Tallapoosa and Coosa counties. “And it’s awesome that every week, whether it’s rain or shine, volunteers are out there early in the morning.”
Executive director Cecilia Taunton said the pantry’s method of delivery has changed due to COVID-19 restrictions but the numbers of people coming through for this service remain roughly the same.
“The numbers kind hold even but there are different people,” Taunton said. “Some of the same but there has not been a huge increase for the most part.”
During COVID-19, there have been numerous efforts in the community to provide food assistance for food insecure households, which is another reason Taunton hasn’t seen a huge jump in her numbers.
“The biggest change we’ve experienced is that we have to operate as a drive-thru whereas before our recipients came into our buildings and basically shopped by what was available,” Taunton said. “But now we’re having to pre-pack bags and we load groceries into their vehicles.”
Taunton emphasized this is the best way to practice social distancing and protect themselves and others.
“We wear masks and gloves, practice social distancing and they stay in their cars,” she said.
On a typical Thursday, Loaves and Fishes Food Pantry, located at 337 Hatcher St. in Dadeville, serves about 160 to 180 households in Tallapoosa County. While this assistance is available to anyone, an application is required.
“People can just show up and we have an application on hand,” Taunton said. “It’s very simple and straight forward. It’s issued through the (United State Department of Agriculture) and they can tell us their information so no paper is exchanged.”
Loaves and Fishes receives its shipments from the Food Bank of East Alabama, which has remained consistent during the pandemic. In addition, Taunton has been able to utilize the USDA Farmers to Families Food Box to provide fresh produce and milk.
Volunteers are plentiful and the food pantry welcomes different churches on a weekly basis.
“We have wonderful volunteers and we are completed volunteer staffed,” Taunton said. “We have about 15 to 20 dedicated volunteers and are hosted by different churches in the area weekly. They can come in any time to volunteer. We have some that pop in and out, which is really great as their schedules allow.”
With COVID-19, congregations are not helping out as much as many volunteers are elderly and are being cautious about possible exposure.
“We start distributing by 9/9:30 (a.m.), so we’re there in the morning getting everything out and preparing ourselves to get busy,” Taunton said.
For those who wish to make a donation, checks can be made payable to Loaves and Fishes at P.O. Box 606 Dadeville AL 36853.