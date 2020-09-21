By JACOB MEACHAM
VP of Business Development at Alexander City Chamber of Commerce
CHAMBER PULSE — The Chamber’s Young Professionals group, better knows as YP, is one of the programs I get to work closely with as part of my job.
A couple of years back we rolled out a series called “Access to the Issues” presented in the form of luncheons or afterhours events discussing current affairs or featuring guest speakers on topics that young people and the community at large would find relevant and informative.
The latest in this series will debut soon as a recorded video interview featuring an in-depth discussion with a couple of members of the YP group who serve as elected officials in our community, Alexander City District 3 City Councilman Scott Hardy and Tallapoosa County Probate Judge Talmadge “Tal” East. With indoor gatherings of large groups being frowned upon currently due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we opted for a video sit-down rather than a more traditional event. And with a higher number of young people getting into politics and public service around the state and country, we thought it would be great to spotlight a couple of our own.
If you assume politics is an older person’s game, your assumption would be based in fact. The average age of a U.S. Senator is 63; the average age of a U.S. House Representatives member is 58; and the governor of Alabama is 75 years old. Our current candidates for president are 74 (Donald Trump) and 77 (Joe Biden), and if that isn’t enough to convince you to head over to the AARP database in search of the next “Candidates to Watch” list, the U.S. Speaker of the House is 80.
I love older people and value their experience and wisdom, so I totally understand why people put their trust into elected officials who have proven themselves worthy with a lifetime of public service. But they weren’t always as experienced and filled with wisdom. According to the Young Elected Officials Network, half of all members of Congress and U.S. presidents were first elected to office before the age of 35. So, like with any profession, you obviously have to start somewhere, and many of our elected leaders have started at young ages.
With that knowledge in hand, you can see how a couple of young elected officials like Scott, 32, and Tal, 36, might be around for a while, and given their attitudes and motivations toward why they do what they do, which you’ll be able to see in our interview, I think our communities will be well served with people like them leading the way.
The discussion topics were meant to give viewers an idea of why young people with other options would pick politics as a career path, what motivated them to get involved, why they chose their current offices and what advice they might have for other, even younger people who might be considering a run one day.
I already knew these two guys pretty well, but even I came away impressed with their motives and encouraged by their outlooks. As Tal said in the interview, “if good people don’t run for office, someone is going to, so we need good people stepping up.” I hope you’re able to tune in when the video premieres and see a couple of the good guys who represent our communities well. Follow the Lake Martin Young Professionals page on Facebook for updates and times on when the video will be airing.
Thank you to Tallapoosa County Commissioner (District 1) T.C. Coley for sponsoring Access to the Issues and to Valley Bank (Presenting Sponsor) and Lee Marketing Group (Gold Sponsor) for their year-long support of all things YP.