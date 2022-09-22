A quilt ten years in the making is now on display at the Alexander City Municipal Complex.
Last year after the creation of the tenth T-shirt for the annual Lake Martin Resource Association (LMRA) annual cleanup, a quilt was created to highlight the work of Stephens Elementary School students. The artwork for the shirts was an art project to help students get involved in cleaning up trash and learning what litter can do to Lake Martin.
“We have had 10 years of artwork and we are going to present a quilt to the school that has all 10 years of shirts in it,” LMRA’s John Thompson said. “Doing this for 10 years is special. The quilt is great. I can look and I remember every one of them.”
But Thompson had a problem. The quilt was large and there were few places to display it. Alexander City Mayor Woody Baird had been looking for things to display in the atrium of the city’s municipal complex.
Now the quilt lives on the wall of the atrium along with a display highlighting the mission of LMRA.
“I was wondering where to display this,” Thompson said. “Putting it here places it where so many more can see it. I’m pleased with the way that turned out.”
Baird said he and staff at the display had no issue displaying the quilt.
“This was such a great thing,” Baird said. “As soon as I saw the quilt, I was like everybody needs to see it.”
Baird said the LMRA display is the beginning of a multitude of things to go up on the walls for the public.
“We have had some that are ecstatic about the display,” Baird said. “I think it's a great display. We are trying to figure out how to decorate all the way around in the atrium.”
Baird said during the move from the old city hall and the police department to the municipal complex many things were located that might have a place on the walls of the atrium such as photos of past mayors.
“We have a photo of T.C. Russell,” Baird said. “We are going to try to recover it.”
Baird said he has found maps on his travels and other artifacts, but the city is looking for more historical things to display and other organizations to possibly highlight in the atrium.
“We would like to show the history of the area,” Baird said. “We have a lot of wall here and can turn it into a museum.”