Across the U.S. Manufacturing Day is celebrated in October. The Lake Martin Area Economic Development Alliance (LMAEDA) uses it as a chance to let community leaders know what manufacturing companies are doing in the area. Thursday, LMAEDA hosted the Lake Martin Manufacturer’s Expo to do such a thing.
“We have done some in the past,” LMAEDA’s Denise Walls said. “The past two years we didn’t do it because of COVID.”
The mission is simple — let everyone know what is made around Lake Martin.
“We really just tried to get the companies to display what they manufacture here in Coosa and Tallapoosa counties,” Walls said. “A lot of times people don’t know what is being made in the area. We invite our elected officials and community leaders to come and have lunch to show our companies some love.”
Thursday’s event was limited to those businesses that manufacture something but Walls said there are plenty of other businesses around in areas such as distribution.
At Thursday’s luncheon there were students and representatives from area schools. While they are not making anything, they serve an important role in manufacturing.
“One of our biggest roles as economic development is to connect our companies to the workforce institutions in the area — career tech at Coosa, career tech at Tallapoosa, CACC,” Walls said. “We always try to include them because they are a great resource for our companies.”
Area leaders from Tallapoosa and Coosa counties, Alexander City, Dadeville and beyond came to the luncheon to not only see the industries but to hear from Manufacture Alabama’s Robin Ricks on the impact manufacturing has in the state.
Ricks said more than 266,000 Alabama residents are employed in manufacturing receiving an average wage of more than $35 per hour and average annual salary of more than $70,000. Ricks also said manufacturing makes up 12 percent of Alabama’s employment.
“It is a good way to earn a family sustaining wage in Alabama,” Ricks said.
Ricks said Manufacture Alabama is a trade association.
“We bring together manufacturers across the state to give them opportunities to access resources and information that might be difficult for them to access on their own,” Ricks said.
“Through committees such as human resources, government affairs, safety and environmental committees. What they do is serve individual roles within a manufacturing environment. They wear many hats. It is difficult to keep up with the regulatory changes and legislation.”