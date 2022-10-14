EDA Manufacturing Day
Cliff Williams / The Outlook Area industries gathered at Central Alabama Community College for Manufacturing Day to recognize those industries that produce a product in Tallapoosa and Coosa counties.

 Cliff Williams 334-740-1116

Across the U.S. Manufacturing Day is celebrated in October. The Lake Martin Area Economic Development Alliance (LMAEDA) uses it as a chance to let community leaders know what manufacturing companies are doing in the area. Thursday, LMAEDA hosted the Lake Martin Manufacturer’s Expo to do such a thing.

Cliff Williams is a staff writer for Tallapoosa Publishers.

