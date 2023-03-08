In February, Liz Holland celebrated her second anniversary working at the Alexander City Chamber of Commerce, but she said the milestone was sweetened by a pleasant surprise.
Holland has been promoted to vice president of marketing, a position Chamber president Jacob Meacham said he is excited for Holland to assume and feels confident she will excel in.
“She's got everything it takes to market not only our organization, but our community and all the businesses that we serve,” he said. “She really excelled here with connecting with our members.”
Meacham described the position as an intensive and detail-oriented role, and crucial for serving the chamber’s members, but said that Holland has time and time again proven herself as the right person for the position. Meacham specifically praised her initiative and work ethic.
“Her taking the reins on our digital marketing strategy and running our social media, at a level that was really effective, and part of the reason why she was promoted in that position and because of her skill set, her passion and her ability to perform,” he said.
According to Meacham, Holland’s job duties will include overseeing the chamber’s overall marketing strategy, including internal and external marketing, public relations and advertising campaigns.
Holland said her passion for business and derives from her enjoyment.
“I realized I really enjoy talking to business owners. I think that they're incredible people who have to wear a bunch of different hats, and that to me has always been very interesting,” she said.
Holland expressed her appreciation to her colleagues, including Meacham and Kim Dunn, for their support as she assumes this position.
“I’m so thankful to be able to be here and do my job. I think that Kim, Jacob and our members have done a really great job of empowering me to make it my own.” she said. “I want people to see the chamber as informative and a place for helping business owners and doing the best that we can to benefit our community.”
