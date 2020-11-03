LIVE ELECTION RESULTS

Stay tuned to this link for any and all live updates and results, including how Tallapoosa County voted. Republicans carried the county. Read all the details on how the county voted here.

Read the full story on record local turnout here.

According to the Associated Press, Donald Trump is leading the popular vote while Joe Biden is leading in electoral votes. But it will take a while for all results to be reported.

Tommy Tuberville has won Alabama's Senate seat with 58.4% of the votes so far compared to incumbent Doug Jones' 41.5%, according to the Associated Press. Not all votes are returned but AP is calling it with the majority of votes for Tuberville.

Tuberville is the former Auburn University head football coach and is making his first foray into political office. Tuberville believes in protecting individual liberty, lowering taxes and government spending, building a wall on the U.S. border with Mexico, ending the legality of abortion, preserving second amendment rights and repealing the Affordable Care Act.

Mike Rogers has won the Third Congressional District, according to AP, with nearly 70% of the vote to Adia Winfrey's 30.2%.

Rogers has served as representative of Alabama’s Third Congressional District since 1994, serves as chairman of the House Armed Services Strategic Forces subcommittee and is a senior member of the Agriculture and Homeland Security Committees.

TALLAPOOSA COUNTY RESULTS

In Tallapoosa County, 20,964 of 31,196 registered voters showed up to the polls for a 65.54% turnout. Trump won the county as did Tuberville and Rogers.

With 22 of 27 precincts reporting, Tallapoosa County voters have chosen to let Willow Point establish its own road district with 9,570 voting yes and 3,211 voting no.

National results, so far

As of 10:35 p.m. from The Associated Press:

Swing states

Biden

Trump

Arizona

11 electoral votes · 73% reporting

53.6%

1,290,521

45.2%

1,088,052

Florida

29 electoral votes · 98% reporting

47.8%

5,250,894

51.3%

5,633,427

Georgia

16 electoral votes · 71% reporting

45%

1,592,108

53.8%

1,902,774

Iowa

6 electoral votes · 78% reporting

48%

614,292

50.3%

644,382

Michigan

16 electoral votes · 48% reporting

43.4%

1,122,007

54.6%

1,412,021

Nevada

First results expected soon

New Hampshire

4 electoral votes · 59% reporting

53.2%

244,961

45.1%

207,570

North Carolina

15 electoral votes · 94% reporting

48.7%

2,655,149

50.1%

2,730,890

Ohio

18 electoral votes · 94% reporting

45.2%

2,511,884

53.3%

2,960,467

Pennsylvania

20 electoral votes · 51% reporting

41.6%

1,440,775

56%

1,939,588

Texas

38 electoral votes · 77% reporting

46.8%

4,728,232

51.9%

5,242,396

Wisconsin

10 electoral votes · 65% reporting

47%

974,614

51.5%

1,067,291