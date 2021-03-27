Bessemer City Middle School principal and Tallapoosa County native Lisa Heard has been approved as the new principal of Alexander City Middle School by the board of education, superintendent Dr. Keith Lankford confirmed Friday.
Lankford introduced Heard during Thursday's board of education meeting as "the recommendation we have for Alexander City Middle School" before the meeting went into executive session to discuss personnel matters including, presumably, the hiring of Heard.
While the board hadn't technically voted yet, "Go ahead and text Dr. Jeter that the board has approved you and I need you ASAP," Lankford said, referring to Heard's current boss Dr. Autumn Jeter, Bessemer City Schools superintendent.
Heard will replace interim principal Dr. Andrea Hawkins, secondary teaching and learning director at Alex City Schools. Hawkins is currently filling in for former principal Tracie Blakely who left the position earlier this year. Lankford declined to comment on Blakely's leaving.
"We are not at liberty to say anything about that yet," he said.
While Alex City Schools is still waiting to hear from her current employer, Lankford said, Heard will likely start at Alexander City Middle School before schools break for summer.
Heard, a Camp Hill native and Dadeville High School graduate, has been in education for 22 years as both teacher and administrator. Before Bessemer, was special education coordinator at Tallapoosa County Schools.
Heard thanked Lankford and the board members at Thursday's meeting.
"For me it's not a job, it's a ministry, because we have to be a blessing to these children and their parents and the teachers and the administrators," Heard said. "And when we do that, and we do God's work where we're supposed to, our children thrive."
Heard said she's known at her current school for being everywhere but her desk.
"Wherever there's students and teachers, that's where we are," she said. "You don't ever see me in an office. If you ever call me, you're looking for Ms. Heard and I don't answer the phone, you can rest assured I'm in a classroom or wherever the students are and the teachers are — that's where I'll be."
Lankford said he was eager for Heard to get started.
"Her energy, her enthusiasm is just infectious and I'm excited to bring her on board," Lankford said Thursday. "We talked a great deal yesterday and I think she's going to do great things here in Alexander City."