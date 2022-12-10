The First United Methodist Church (FUMC) of Alexander City is undergoing major changes, according to an announcement published in the church’s Dec. 4 newsletter.
FUMC of Alexander City has split into two churches, with FUMC remaining at the former Trinity Campus and the Green Street Sanctuary will become part of the Global Methodist Church. A name for the new church has not been announced.
According to Chip Vann, senior pastor of FUMC, the separation stems from a collective rift within the United Methodist Church which has prompted churches nationwide, including in Alexander City, to disaffiliate from the religious denomination in recent months.
“We were going down that road, but fortunately for us, we have two campuses and so rather than go through the disaffiliation process where you have to vote and just go through that hurtful process we decided the best thing to do would be just to separate amicably into two separate churches,” Vann said.
Vann explained that the church’s administrative board approved the process of separation earlier this week which will result in the First United Methodist Church of Alexander Cityremaining at the church's U.S. Highway 280 campus while the Global Methodist Church will form a new church at the Green Street sanctuary and the Arbor worship facility.
“The board decided that would be a better process so everybody would have a place to worship and a place to minister in the community,” Vann said. “They can continue to live with one another in grace and love and all those separate places still ministering the community together.”
A transition team made of representatives from both churches has been created, however, Vann noted that the separation process has only just begun.
“We don't have a firm date because this is a process that nobody has been through before so we're having to work through how you separate our church into two, and what that looks like,” Vann said. “We've just started that process so a lot of committee work and decisions will need to be made so it'll probably be early 2023 before it's all finished, but we don't have a certain date right now.”
As of Friday afternoon, Trinity’s sign outside the building read “Trinity Campus” and “A UMC Site.” It also advertised the sermon for Sunday, Dec. 11.
“Sunday, Dec. 11th - 9:45 [a.m.], ‘Not What Was Expected’,” the sign read.
Changes in other local churches
Changes are taking place over the weekend for the Flint Hill United Methodist Church as the Alexander City congregation severed an association spanning half a century.
Flint Hill’s pastor John Hill traveled to Birmingham Saturday for a Dec. 10 special session of the North Alabama Conference where Flint Hill and churches across the state requested to disaffiliate from the United Methodist Church.
The North Alabama Conference represents approximately 638 United Methodist Churches within the geographical region stretching from the middle of northern Alabama to the Tennessee state line, which prior to Nov. 4, included the Flint Hill United Methodist Church.
According to Hill, his congregation overwhelmingly approved disaffiliation from the United Methodist Church with a 98 percent vote in favor of departing the denomination that has comprised the church’s identity since 1968.
Hill’s congregation joined a third of the North Alabama Conference Saturday, roughly 190 churches, in requesting disaffiliation leading up to the religious demonation’s Dec. 10 meeting.
Hill noted the decision followed 120 days of discernment or a time of prayer in which the Alexander City church weighed remaining a member of the United Methodist Church.
“We educated our congregation and our congregation educated themselves, and we really delved into who we are as Christians, and as Flint Hill,” he said. “We wanted to essentially find out what those non-negotiables are for our faith. That place where you draw the line in the sand.”
According to Hill, much public discourse surrounding disaffiliation within the the United Methodist Church in recent years has stemmed from the assumption that a conflict exists among the deomonatiaon’s churches, particularly in relation to diverging stances on homosexuality.
Hill, however, attributed the United Methodist Church’s splintering views toward homosexuality as a symptom of a larger reason that that his congregation favored cutting ties.
“A lot of people will tell you that people are disaffiliating for one reason, and that's over the issue of homosexuality, and while that is a symptom of why we're disaffiliating it is not the cause. There's large disagreements in the United Methodist Church about the authority and the role of scripture,” Hill said. “So we disagree on those fundamentals. We, at Flint Hill, believe that the Bible is the word of God, and is not something that we can change just because it doesn't fit our worldview.”
Rather, Hill expressed fundamental differences that have emerged within his church and the United Methodist Church regarding the understanding and interpretation of biblical scripture and Christian theology.
“If you read the Bible, homosexuality is not compatible with Christian teachings, and here's where it departs because the United Methodist Church now is leaning more and more to changing their stance and saying that homosexuality is in fact compatible with Christian teachings,” Hill said.
Even so, Hill explained that the church should remain an inviting institution for everyone, and that disaffiliation will only shift his church’s teachings toward a biblical interpretation that aligns with his congregation’s beliefs. In fact, according to Hill, his church’s attendance increased 15 percent following disaffiliation.
“Attendance is not what church is, but I think it shows that we are more in line with what people in our community are looking for in their denomination as opposed to what the United Methodist Church is offering now,” Hill said. “We felt that we had to make a stand and leave the denomination so that we could be true to ourselves, but most importantly be true to God,” Hill said.
Beginning Sunday, Dec. 11, the church will officially join Global Methodist Church, a new denomination the Wesleyan Covenant Association formed earlier this year, and will simply be referred to as Flint Hill Church, according to pastor John Hill.
Lead pastor Ross Kilpatrick of Union Church at Lake Martin understands the transition churches such as Flint Hill have undergone considering that his church similarly disaffiliated from the United Methodist conference of churches in the years preceding the COVID-19 pandemic.
Union Church is no longer a Methodist church, and is now a non-denominational church. Kilpatrick was not part of the church at the time that the change was made.
“Well, I was not there at the time. But considering it holistically, the current thing that the church and the conference has been trying to iron out since the beginning of this has been the same. It has to do with world view. It has to do with political issues that are very sensitive,” he said. “It has to do with things that the culture of today seems to divide people [over]. I think the church as a whole, and all of us regardless of denominational affiliation, the great focus needs to come back to the basic truth of the gospel. The gospel that God loves us and that we are saved by grace through faith and it’s not of ourselves.”
The issues facing local Methodist churches aren't unique, according to Kilpatrick.
“It’s not just the Methodists. Culture has changed a lot in the last ten years. When culture changes, we all live within that culture and culture has a great deal of influence,” Kilpatrick said. “The church wrestles with biblical truth and biblical conviction and in some ways, tradition itself. There are a lot of things. Today, we live in a very sensitive culture. Everybody is not just offended, but very easily offended, and waiting for opportunities to express that they are offended on all sides. Everybody has social media… It is about getting likes and followers. It’s almost like there is an incentive to disagree. It puts loved one against loved one. It puts church member against church member. The Methodist conference is by far not the only conference that has to reconcile and deal with these issues.”
When it comes to the issue of homosexuality that has been mentioned by others in regard to different churches and denomination, Kilpatrick explained that it wasn’t up to him to decide who has “sinned” and he welcomed anyone to Union Church at Lake Martin.
“The gospel is for everybody. For all of us. This is not a response directed toward same sex couples,” Kilpatrick said. “We all bear the image of God. We are created in His image. We all need redemption. The gospel is what brings us to God through Christ. Because the Bible is very clear. All have sinned and fallen short of the glory of God. It is not for me to determine who has sinned. The peace in this for all of us is redemption for all of us through Jesus. Anyone and everyone is welcome to attend Union Church at Lake Martin.”