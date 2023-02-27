Alexander City police officer Clay Tuck said the phrase ‘like father like son’ best describes his career path in law enforcement.
The Ashland-native has dreamed of serving as a police officer since childhood, an inspiration that first formed while watching his father.
“He worked at police departments my whole life growing up, and seeing him in law enforcement, I've known this is what I have wanted to do since I was about five years-old,” he said.
In addition to sharing a profession, they also now share a common award, according to Tuck.
The Alexander City Chamber of Commerce honored him Thursday with the organization’s Police Officer of the Year award, a recognition his father, Alexander City police captain TJ Tuck, has also received.
Clay Tuck described earning the prestigious title as a humbling moment, especially since he launched his police career in Alexander City.
“It makes me feel like I'm actually making a difference and helping people,” Tuck said. “It's an honor to know that the citizens see that, which helps the relations between the police and the community.”
Sign up for our Free Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Tuck joined the Alexander City Police Department at the age of 21 and marked his four-year anniversary with the department in November. In that time, Tuck said his father has remained his role-model just as during his formative years.
“I am really not just trying to follow in his footsteps, but also see how he's been so successful in this career,” he said.
As he enters his fifth year in law enforcement, Tuck said he has grown to enjoy the variety of police work as well as his positive interactions with citizens.
“You never know what to expect,” Tuck said. “Whether it's making traffic stops or dealing with a victim of domestic violence, it's just a different job.”
During his tenure with the ACPD, Tuck said he has learned many tips for up and coming police cadets but advises one specific lesson in particular.
“Treat everybody like you want to be treated,” he said. “The way you talk to people makes a big difference. Somebody you chase today may be a victim tomorrow.”
Tuck said he and his father enjoy hunting together in their free time.
...WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CST THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph
expected.
* WHERE...Counties northwest of Interstate 85 in Central Alabama.
* WHEN...Until 9 PM CST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
&&
Every week of the high school sports season, there will be a poll to honor the area’s top athlete with the Outlook’s Player of the Week.
Voting will begin early in the week and will close Friday afternoon on thealexcityoutlook.com/sports. The winner will be honored in the web sections of the Outlook.
You voted:
Support Local Journalism
Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free.
Please support our tireless efforts to gather and report your local news by subscribing or making a contribution.
Stay informed with our Free Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.