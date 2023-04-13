The Russell Medical Wound Care Center broke ground this month in terms of advancing healthcare in the state.
The clinic received training last week in utilizing MolecuLight, a new technology which will assist Dr. Regina Phillips, and her staff in diagnosing and treating wound infections. The device, which is about the size of a tablet, could help patients heal faster and improve the clinic’s already high treatment success rate.
“You can't look at a wound right away and tell whether or not it’s infected because sometimes it's obvious, and sometimes not,” Phillips said. “We already have good outcomes, but now will be even better. It's gonna be very advantageous to the patients in this clinic because it just makes us more accurate.”
Karen Treadwell, program director for the center, said the facility was awarded the $20,000 device largely due to Dr. Phillips and her superior patient outcomes.
Now, however, the Russell Medical Wound Care Center is distinguished in the fact it is the first facility in Alabama to incorporate the technology into clinical practice. Nathan Krehbiel, a registered nurse and a MolecuLight clinical product specialist, trained Russell Medical staff in using the equipment.
Of the over 600 Healogics wound care centers in operation, only 17 currently have the technology for use in clinical care, including now in Alexander City.
“They're the first clinic for Healogics in all of Alabama so they're breaking ground here,” Krehbiel said.
With assistance of artificial intelligence, he explained the device scans a wound for elevated bacterial levels and then highlights areas where infection may exist.
Get Exclusive Members Only Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Members Only Newsletters
Sign up for our Free Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
“It allows them to visualize bacterial hotspots, if you will, and it does that using a violet fluorescence light,” he said. “This helps guide therapies and allows for earlier intervention into the plan of care.”
He noted the device results in dynamic care for doctors as they can adjust healthcare approaches in real-time based images the device produces in minutes.
“The bacteria actually shines in different colors so the patient understands why Dr. Phillips needs to take a sample or why she wants to use a type of cleanser,” Krehbiel said. “While normal skin looks green, the bacterial signatures are red so it's easy to grasp that concept whenever you see it.”
Consequently, the device can provide additional information to doctors for more effective treatment options.
“This is allowing us, based on our studies that we've done, to actually heal wounds about two and a half times quicker over a 12-week period so it's pretty significant. This will be able to individualize each patient's care plan,” he said.
Phillips described the device as remarkable, and said the equipment is already benefiting patients.
“This is incredible. This tells me exactly where I need to go to eliminate the bacteria that's actually causing the infection,” she said. “It shows us the places that carry the most bacteria, so then our therapies can be more accurate, and the patient gets better faster.”