The need for blood has increased even more since the outbreak of the coronavirus. In efforts to practice social distancing to help slow the spread and flatten the curve, donating events have canceled and blood collections have dropped. During this time, donations are critical and one official wants residents to know donating is still possible and greatly encouraged.
“The need for blood is every day,” LifeSouth district community development coordinator Melinda Hinds said, “and the need is magnified because of the pandemic happening.”
Hinds said the blood donation shortage has caused healthcare employees to separate and categorize who needs the blood more than others.
“Please come to the nearest donation center you can find,” Hinds said.
In the coming weeks LifeSouth Community Blood Centers plans to reach out to local businesses and churches in hopes of setting up blood drives and bloodmobiles to help battle the need for blood.
There are a few donating locations which will be setting up within a couple of weeks. According to LifeSouth’s website, Alex City Walmart will have a mobile drive from 3 to 5 p.m. Monday and will host another one from noon to 5 p.m. April 21. Red Ridge United Methodist Church is also hosting a mobile drive from 1 to 5 p.m. April 19.
“We have a huge responsibility,” Hinds said. “We need to make sure people who are able are donating every 56 days.”
Donating every 56 days stems from it taking one’s body 56 days to replace the red blood cells which were lost. If a person gives double red-cell donations, he or she is asked to wait 112 days before donating again.
Donating during this crisis means blood centers are taking even more preventive and cautious measures to ensure the safety of donors and employees. LifeSouth’s website states it is ensuring social distancing, making sure donors are remaining apart from others, checking temperatures and has its employees wearing protective gear. This is the only way the centers can continue operating during this pandemic.
LifeSouth is also seeking recovered COVID-19 patients to donate blood plasma to help attempt to treat critical coronavirus patients who are still suffering, according to a release from LifeSouth. This treatment is considered an investigational new drug by the FDA. Plasma is the clear liquid in the blood which remains when red and white blood cells and platelets are removed.
Recovered coronavirus patients must be symptom-free for 14 days and receive a negative test result from a lab before they can donate. LifeSouth is also allowing patients who are symptom-free for 28 days to contribute with no follow-up test required. Potential coronavirus donors can sign up and/or receive more information about donating by emailing medicaloffice@lifesouth.org.
For any donating questions and information call 888-795-2707 or visit lifesouth.org.
“Our website is a great tool to use,” Hinds said. “It’s a wonderful resource to take advantage of.”