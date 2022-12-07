A new year is often a time for establishing new interests or skills, which in Alexander City, could include a new language.
Free sign language classes will return to the Adelia M. Russell Library beginning next month, according to library director Amy Huff.
Huff described community anticipation for the classes as high as the library’s previous classes garnered much interest from all groups of all ages.
“It was very, very popular and a lot of people signed up for it. It's just something a lot of people want to know how to do,” Huff said.
According to Huff, the free classes have benefited everyone from area youth to Alexander City government employees, who utilized the skill to communicate with citizens.
With such universal appeal, Huff encouraged the public to register for the classes as quickly as possible as she noted space is limited.
To register, Huff instructed the public to visit the library and speak with either her or a library staff member.
“They just need to call or come by [the library] and get their name on the list. It has filled up quickly, but we always do take a few extra names because it's a while before January and some people may have to back out because they're not going to be able to come,” she said.
The first sign language class is scheduled for January 10 at 2 p.m.
