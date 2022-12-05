Gingerbread contest
Buy Now

A giant gingerbread man stands displayed along fellow contest entries in Adelia M. Russell Library. 

 By William Marlow Multimedia Reporter

Many may not know this fact, but a holiday festivity is occuring in Alexander City this year that traces back to the time of Queen Elizabeth I.

William Marlow is a multimedia reporter for Tallapoosa Publishers, Inc. To reach William, email william.marlow@alexcityoutlook.com.

Tags

Recommended for you