Many may not know this fact, but a holiday festivity is occuring in Alexander City this year that traces back to the time of Queen Elizabeth I.
That tradition is the love of gingerbread. According to Adelia M. Russell Library director Amy Huff, Alexander City’s librarians will host a gingerbread house contest beginning Monday, Dec. 5, to celebrate the holiday season.
Following the positive reception from the library’s Halloween pumpkin contest, Huff explained that her staff felt inspired to create a new Christmas-themed tradition as well.
“In October, the staff members participated in decorating pumpkins, and we allowed patrons or anybody that visits the library to vote for the one that they liked,” Huff said. "The patrons loved it and so we thought that was so much fun that let's make gingerbread houses for Christmas.”
According to Huff, 150 people voted in the library’s Halloween contest, and with the Christmas tradition, she is hoping for similar participation.
“We thought it would be fun again for the public, and be an opportunity to show our outside-of-the-box thinking,” she said.
Although a new local festivity, the library notes that gingerbread can be traced back to the ancient Greeks and Egyptians where it was used ceremonially and that Europeans eventually adopted the bread into traditions with Queen Elizabeth I of England and Ireland being credited with the first official gingerbread man.
During her reign, she gave them out to visiting dignitaries and presented them with one baked in their likeness.
However, for Alexander City, staff from both Adelia Russell and Mamie’s Place Children’s Library will present their versions of gingerbread to the public. The gingerbread houses will be displayed in the library’s main floor beginning Dec. 5, with the competition spanning until Dec. 22.
The public can vote for their favorite house either in-person at the library or via social media.
The winning library staff member will receive public recognition.
