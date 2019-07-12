The Dadeville Public Library and Horseshoe Bend Regional Library are in need of funding to replace their roof before it collapses.
Both libraries were built as one building in the 1960s and have had the roof replaced twice before, according to Horseshoe Bend Regional Library director Susie Anderson.
“This building is over 50 years old and it’s had the roof replaced twice and it’s definitely time again because it’s leaking,” Anderson said. “We’ve had it repaired some and it’s developed a couple other leaks because it’s been raining a lot lately.”
The libraries also need to switch out the lighting, change the original single-paned glass windows and the 35-year-old HVAC system.
The libraries need $85,000 to replace the building’s flat roof and $100,000 total to fix and replace lighting, windows and HVAC. Dadeville Public Library director Abbi Mangarelli brought up the need Monday night at the Dadeville City Council meeting.
The libraries started the Raise the Roof campaign at the beginning of the year.
“Obviously our biggest concern right now is the roof because it’s leaking, but all of those things are things that need to be done too to get the building up to the way it needs to be so that it can be a good place for people to come to the library,” Anderson said.
About 100 people visit the Dadeville library every day not including the events and programs it hosts, according to Mangarelli. The library offers free computers and Wi-Fi in addition to letting people use its scanners and printers.
“All of this is done here and there is not really another place in Dadeville to do those types of services,” Mangarelli said. “So the library is very important. Without it the community would suffer.”
The Horseshoe Bend Regional Library serves Tallapoosa, Lee, Coosa and Elmore counties and has nine other libraries but serves as administration. Anderson said the library has a bookmobile that goes around the county and serves the elderly, homebound and children in pre-schools.
“It’s used all throughout our four counties,” Anderson said. “They go out four days a week and see a variety of people.”
Anderson said she is seeking donations and grants to help.
“Without the both of us, if the roof falls in and we’re both out of pocket, not only is Dadeville affected but also Tallapoosa County, Lee County, Coosa County and Elmore County (are affected,)” Mangarelli said.
Donations can be sent and made out to Horseshoe Bend Regional Library at 205 North West St. in Dadeville.
For more information, contact Horseshoe Bend Regional Library at 256-825-9232 or Dadeville Public Library at 256-825-7820.