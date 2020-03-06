Alexander City leaders want to prove they are not anti-development.
In an effort to dispel such aspersions, Alexander City community development director Al Jones said leaders are trying something new.
“(Mayor Tommy Spraggins) assigned me the task to do away with the stigma that Alexander City is anti-development,” Jones said. “We are far from being anti-business and anti-development.”
To help with the effort to dispel the notion and to help recruit new business, Jones recruited nutrition center director Jennifer Carlisle to explore additional job duties in development recruitment. Jones said Carlisle will act as a liaison between city officials and developers and businesses owners looking at locating in Alexander City.
Carlisle will help put developers in contact with the appropriate people across the city to answer questions regarding zoning, permits, licensing and other issues that might arise as potential developments are discussed.
“It gives developers one point of contact,” Jones said. “It gives a more seamless approach to the process of bringing a business or developer to the city. We get her to the business owners and she helps walk them through the process. She is the point of contact for them. She may not have the answer to questions but will find the person who can answer it.”
Jones said the liaison position’s job duties are still to be determined but it will serve those businesses who are wanting to come to town.
“It is very much in the development stages,” Jones said.
Carlisle is full time at the nutrition center but said her children have left home and she doesn’t have the time constraints she once had.
“I have some extra time I can devote to see where it goes,” Carlisle said. “This is expanding my duties some. Right now it’s trying to form bonds. I’ve already met with the (Alexander City Chamber of Commerce), the planning committee and development community just introducing myself.”
Jones said there has been no increase in pay.
Carlisle said she already is talking with some developers.
“I’m the person they come to help get meetings with the correct people,” Carlisle said. “If I don’t know the answer to a question business owners have, I find out for them. I’m here if they need me.”
Carlisle said she has seen an increase in her workload since starting the business liaison efforts in January.
“This week has been a little slow,” Carlisle said Tuesday. “The last three to four weeks have been busy; there has been something every day.”
Jones said Carlisle’s efforts are already paying off despite it not being the best time of year for business recruitment.
“This is the slowest time of year for that,” Jones said. “She has clients she is working with to get them through the process. She is near the end of the process for some.”
Jones said he wants Carlisle to come to city leaders to help mold changes for Alexander City to be more pro-business.
“We want her to be an advocate for development and business owners,” Jones said. “If she finds something she thinks hinders the process for development, we want her to bring us ideas for change and advocate for business and development.”