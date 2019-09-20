Although the organization is not located in Lake Martin Area United Way’s coverage area of Tallapoosa and Coosa counties, The Learning Tree of Tallasee’s homes in Tallapoosa County benefit financially from the group.
The Learning Tree started in 1983 in Mobile to provide a year-round school that provides individualized instruction to students with significant educational, medical and behavioral challenges. The Learning Tree opened a campus in Tallassee in 2005, and it has also expanded to Birmingham and Jacksonville.
The Tallassee campus serves some of its students by placing them in houses in Tallapoosa County. Resource development coordinator Stephanie Weldon said the students who live in the houses have severe developmental disabilities and most cannot communicate.
The Learning Tree tries to keep the students as close to their parents as it can.
“We can take care of all their medical needs, their home needs and then they come here to the school for education,” Weldon said. “United Way supports us even with our school located in Elmore County. They give grants for our homes to keep them up.”
The houses can get easily damaged because if the residents lack communication skills they tend to use behavior to get their messages across, according to Weldon.
“Most of the houses they live in are the older mill houses on the Tallapoosa County side,” Weldon said. “They need their own repairs for the age of the home. And you have these children who bust out a window, knock a hole in the wall or jump up and down and wear the floor boards down, not to mention the upkeep of a house in general.”
Eighteen students live in the houses in Tallapoosa County and three students live in each residence. There are six homes in Tallapoosa County.
The Tallassee campus serves 30 children.
For the residential schools, The Learning Tree accepts students 6 through 21 years old. After they graduate, students can go on to an adult group home or return to their parents, according to Weldon.
“It really just depends on their level,” Weldon said.
For more information about The Learning Tree, visit learning-tree.org.