By JACOB MEACHAM
VP of Business Development at Alexander City Chamber of Commerce
CHAMBER PULSE — When we tell businesses in the community you can get paid to hire employees, the responses are what you might imagine — What’s the catch? That sounds too good to be true! Where do I sign up?
The best part is getting to follow up those questions by telling them about a program called On-The-Job Training (OJT).
Funded through the U.S. Department of Labor and administered by the Alabama Department of Commerce, the OJT program gives individuals an opportunity to learn new job skills and allows employers to train new employees while saving money on training costs. Employers may receive up to 75% for reimbursement of a new-hire/trainee’s hourly wages, and there are no costs for the OJT services. So, while it does sound too good to be true, it’s not, and there are businesses currently in our community who are taking advantage of this cost-savings and hiring tool. The question is… why aren’t you?
The process is pretty simple and requires some basic paperwork and documentation to get going. The Alexander City Career Center is the local source for enrolling employers into the program, and we’re partnering with them to present a workshop on how to get your business OJT ready so you can start saving money on new hires.
Thank you to A&M Plumbing for their support as sponsors of our Alex City at Work workshop series.