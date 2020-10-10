Tallapoosa County will have four new mayors take office the first week of November.
Woody Baird will lead Alexander City; Jimmy Frank Goodman will take the reigns in Dadeville; Frank Lucas in Jacksons Gap and Messiah Cole-Williams in Camp Hill. All have a passion for their communities and want to see them grow, but what resources are available? Where can they can gain leadership knowledge for leading a municipal government?
The Alabama League of Municipalities was organized more than a century ago to “secure the enactment of legislation that will enable all the towns and cities of the state to perform their functions more efficiently.” Today with most of the laws in place governing municipalities, the league now helps guide municipalities and elected municipal officials serve their residents. Alabama League of Municipalities executive director Greg Cochran said seeing new officials in office is common.
“Historically we have a 30% turnover,” Cochran said. “That includes officials who chose not to run for reelection for whatever reason.”
The league has a program to help newly elected officials.
“We have a certified municipal officials program,” Cochran said. “A lot of people come to municipal government not knowing the parameters of city government. (This program) helps them learn how to properly go about things.”
The certified municipal officials program starts every four years with the election cycle of municipal officials. Its first class is always before new officials take office to aid in the steep learning curve. Cochran said the first class “Starting the Next Term on The Right Foot (or Exit Gracefully)” this year is Oct. 20.
Cochran said the class serves as an orientation for officials covering the duties of mayor and council, ethics, open meetings and more. The class is the first step of many in the certified municipal officials program.
Under the program, current Alexander City councilmember Bobby Tapley became a certified municipal official in 2015; an advanced certified municipal official in 2016 and received certified municipal official emeritus status this year.
Councilmember Buffy Colvin became a certified municipal official in 2018 and an advanced certified municipal official in 2019.
Jacksons Gap councilmember Janice Glaze is an advanced certified municipal official.
Two outgoing mayors in Tallapoosa County were advanced certified municipal officials, Camp Hill Mayor Ezell Woodyard-Smith and Dadeville Mayor Wayne Smith. Outgoing Jacksons Gap Mayor Jeff Walker received certified municipal official status in 2017.
After a municipal election, one of the first duties of city councils is the appointment of officials.
“There shall be elected by the council at its first regular meeting or as soon thereafter as practicable a city treasurer and a city clerk who shall hold office until the next general election and until their successors are elected and qualified,” Alabama law states. “Such council may elect an auditor and any officers whose election is required by ordinance, and, except as otherwise provided the council shall have authority to fix the terms of office, prescribe their duties and fix the salaries of the officers. The council may by ordinance require the city treasurer and the city clerk to be residents of the city. Such council may by a two-thirds vote of the members elected, by and with the consent of the mayor, consolidate two or more of the offices and may abolish any such offices; provided, that the term of office of no incumbent shall be diminished.”
State law allows mayors to appoint other city officials such as police chief, fire chief and city attorney unless an ordinance has been passed. But for Alexander City, an ordinance was adopted so the council selects the positions.
Without an ordinance allowing council appointment of city attorney, the appointment is made by the mayor. Since most attorney appointments are part-time contracts, the council approves the contract thus still controlling the appointment to a degree.
The Alexander City ordinance for appointment of officials goes further stating the council defines the job duties of the finance director.
“The director of finance shall have general management and control of the several divisions and units of the department of finance. He or she shall have charge, subject to the direction and control of the council, of the administration of the financial affairs of the city,” the Alexander City ordinance states.
The ordinance says the finance director has many responsibilities including cooperating with the mayor “in compiling estimates for the general fund, public utility and capital budgets.”
The ordinance requires the finance director to be in control of all of the city’s financial reports and funds. It requires the finance director to examine all contracts with monies attached to make sure funds are available.
Cochran said some municipalities operate differently.
“There are some cities where the mayor makes all the appointments,” Cochran said. “Those cities have ordinances on the books passed by the council allowing it.”