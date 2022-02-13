Kids doing homework at Springhill Youth & Adult Center may notice the smell of fresh paint.
Last month, Leadership Lake Martin, a program of the Alexander City Chamber of Commerce, partnered with the Alexander City Housing Authority to spruce up two of its community centers for afterschool use. The project aims to give more than a mere fresh coat.
Leadership Lake Martin, with just over a dozen participants this year, is essentially a combined civics class and networking opportunity. Every year a new "class" must log a certain number of hours learning the functions of the community, from the utility board to Edward Bell Career Technical Center.
For chamber membership director Liz Holland and Darold Sterling who are "not from here" — a permanent handicap, in some small-town communities — it's a way to learn and make the rounds. But anyone stands to benefit. Andi Burks, accountant and payroll administrator at Central Alabama Community College, said she's lived all but two years in Alexander City but until this year, had no reason to learn the intricacies of how it operated.
"We went to the wastewater treatment plant — I wouldn't have gone there on my own," Burks said. "We went to the airport — like, I had no idea how much stuff was going on out there at the airport. And like I've said I've been here my whole life."
The other takeaway, which city employees will likely appreciate, is the money and red tape behind every public function.
"Everything is much more difficult than you realize," Holland said. "There's a process. There's an amount of money it takes."
Learning about the community is one component, but to "graduate" Leadership Lake Martin, participants must also develop a stake in it. That means coming up with and executing a service project in teams of six or seven.
For Sterling, interim executive director at Alexander City Housing Authority, it wasn't hard to identify a need. The housing authority had recently upgraded its Springhill and Laurel Heights community centers, used by dozens of kids as an afterschool program and, lately, virtual learning center, when local schools go remote due to COVID-19.
The housing authority receives federal money for its basic operations and a few other initiatives, but it often takes local money to see them through. As such, the agency could only purchase 10 laptops per center — the old desktops were not compatible with Alexander City Schools' required programs — despite being equipped for 20 each. Meanwhile, the art room had turned into "an abandoned closet," Holland said of the Springhill location, and needed refreshing.
The refurbishment was a good start, but Sterling hoped Leadership Lake Martin could finish the job.
"We were able to come together and share our thoughts, and then we decided collectively that this is something we want to do," he said. "It can carry on for years after this."
The project began in January. The team started painting and installed countertops last weekend, but now it's mostly a matter of fundraising. In its pitch, the team laid out a budget of $12,457 for Dell laptops, chairs, LED light fixtures, construction materials, art supplies and paint. So far, however, the project's GoFundMe page has only raised $300 of its initial $5,000 goal.
But while the Leadership Lake Martin program ends in August, after the initial outlay, Burks said, she hopes to ensure the center's continued use.
"This is something I want to come back to every year," she said.
In that regard, the leadership program has accomplished its goal of creating a pipeline of engaged citizens.
"What they're trying to do is to carry on the tradition of leaders, pretty much," Sterling said. "Just trying to spark your interest in whatever you feel like you'll be good at."