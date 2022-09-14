County school leaders invited the two teachers before the board of education in order to be recognized for their awards. From left to right: Horseshoe Bend Assistant Principal Christie Marvel, educator Felicia Williams, Superintendent Ray Porter and educator Jessica Hodnett.
A rare occasion transpired in Tallapoosa County this week with the county school district earning two statewide achievements simultaneously.
During a scheduled board of education meeting Monday, September 12, Superintendent Ray Porter praised two teachers this week for going beyond the call of duty. The school board announced that two Horseshoe Bend faculty members, Jessica Hodnett and Felicia Williams, had both received awards for excellence in education.
“Oftentimes we have schools recognized, but rarely do we have a school with two departments being recognized as such an honorable recognition as these two [teachers],” Porter said.
Porter first acknowledged Hodnett who has been named the 2021-22 Alabama Agricultural Educators Central District Teacher of the Year. Porter described the title as a tremendous achievement.
“You have brought honor onto yourself, your students and this school board, and we certainly appreciate your dedication to Horseshoe Bend School,” Porter said. “Thank you for all that you do on a daily basis.”
Horseshoe Bend teacher Felicia Williams also achieved a significant title, with her being inducted into an educator hall of fame, specifically for the Alabama Association for Career and Technical Education (ALACTE). Porter noted the lifetime achievement as a testament to Williams' leadership.
“Thank you for always having students in your heart, and making sure that your program receives the justification that it should, but especially to be inducted into the Hall of Fame. It's such an honor,” he said.
Porter as well as other board members applauded both teachers for their dedication and service, describing them as among the school district’s best educators.
County school leaders then officially passed resolutions recognizing both teachers’ achievements.
“We have lots of superstars across the county, but I can honestly say these are leaders of the pack,” Porter said. “They both bring a lot of credit to their organizations. Thank you for all the support that you provide for your students."
