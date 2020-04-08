Some are born to lead but who leads leaders?
As word got out at about the death of Miracle Missionary Baptist Church pastor Rev. Dr. Eddie L. Hunter, a community was stunned. Another pillar of the African American community was called by his maker.
Tallapoosa County commissioner T.C. Coley remembered Hunter as nonjudgmental but a leader who helped guide many in the African American community of Alexander City for decades.
“He was levelheaded and had a sense of sereneness about him,” Coley said. “He was always a community leader even during crises coming to help with any situation. He would sit and listen to all sides before sharing his thoughts. He led other leaders — a leader’s leader. His loss resonates through so many aspects of the community.”
Hunter was the founding pastor of Miracle Missionary Baptist Church but his role in The Alabama Spirituals, a local gospel group, gave him wings. Alex City Methodist pastor Bro. Wayne Cowhick said he was in Rome, Georgia, with some time to spare before a wedding and stopped in to a barbecue restaurant for lunch.
“I walked in and I was the only white man in the building,” Cowhick said. “It was packed. The waitress sat me down and as I was looking over the menu I realized that the music playing it in the background was The Alabama Spirituals.
Cowhick said his friendship with Hunter made the meal memorable.
“The owner came over before I got to get my plate fixed,” Cowhick remembered. “He asked where I was from and how my day was going. I explained that I was from Alexander City. I asked him about the music. He explained that he had been to a concert that The Alabama Spirituals were playing and loved the CD and the group so much that he was playing throughout the restaurant.”
It was then the restaurant owner connected Hunter with Cowhick.
“He asked me if I knew The Alabama Spirituals,” Cowhick said. “I told him I did and that Bro. Eddie was a good friend of mine, that we had just done a community event together.”
The connection with Hunter paid dividends for Cowhick in Georgia that Saturday.
“I became a celebrity that day in Heaven’s Gate Barbeque. It seems like everybody had been to the concert. They all wanted to know about Bro. Eddie and some of the others. I explained that what they saw on stage is the person Bro. Eddie always was. I was treated like royalty because of my association with Bro. Eddie.”
Hunter’s church is part of the Northeast District of the Alabama State Missionary Baptist Convention. Hunter was president of the Northeast District which issued a statement following his death.
“His visionary leadership was transforming the Northeast District,” the statement read. “His concern for making an impact on every church and district association was an inspiration to pastors and moderators throughout the Northeast. Dr. Hunter worked endlessly to lead our wing into 21st century operations, embrace technology and social media platforms, make contact and reclaim churches and districts.”
Local retired pastor Dr. Gerald Hallmark referred to Hunter as a gentleman.
“Rev. Eddie Hunter was a friend that always had a smile and a greeting,” Hallmark said. “He was an example of good Christian relations in his interaction with pastors from across the city regardless of denomination or race. He was a true gentleman and a testimony to the ministry.”
Alexander City councilmember Scott Hardy thought Hunter to be more than just a man reading from the Bible behind the pulpit.
“Rev. Hunter was more than a preacher,” Hardy said. “He was a great husband, father and friend. His leadership in our community will be missed. Our thoughts and prayers are with his wife and family.”
Coley said the community is at a loss after losing Hunter and Rev. Alfred Cooper in less than two years.
“It is hard to fathom to lose those two so close together,” Coley said. “They were dedicated husbands, fathers and grandfathers. They were pillars of the community. It is a substantial loss. As the sun rises today, a growing number of us are learning about the untimely and tragic passing of one of our greatest and most respected community leaders, Rev. Eddie Hunter. Rev. Hunter’s death creates a huge void in the hearts of our community.”