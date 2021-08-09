A lawsuit has been filed in federal district court seeking unspecified damages as a result of a June accident that killed 10 including eight associated with the Tallapoosa County Girls Ranch.
The Beasley Allen Law Firm of Montgomery filed suit Friday in the United States District Court Middle District of Alabama representing ranch director Candince Gulley and families of five children in the crash. Greg Allen is a partner in the law firm and its lead products liability attorney.
“The defendants, in this case, were negligent and displayed a complete disregard for the lives of fellow travelers around them,” Allen said. “As a result, 10 people died that day, including eight children who were trapped in a van driven by our client Mrs. Candice L. Gulley. Those children burned to death needlessly. It is hard to imagine a more tragic and gut-wrenching set of circumstances, which demand justice and accountability to the fullest measure.”
Documents for the lawsuit state Gulley was driving the girls ranch van in the left lane of northbound traffic with an 18-wheeler owned and operated by Hansen & Adkins Auto Transport in the right lane as the vehicles approached slowed and stopped vehicles at the bridge at mile marker 138 of Interstate 65 in Butler County.
The lawsuit alleges “the Hansen truck failed to stop for traffic and struck a 2020 Ford Explorer SUV and then veered into the left lane striking the ranch van occupied by (Gulley and eight children).”
After the initial contact a second 18-wheeler owned by Mamuye Ayane Takelu, who worked for Asmat Investment, struck the ranch van.
“A fire erupted during the collision which ultimately consumed the ranch van, the 18-wheelers and other vehicles, as well as the children in the ranch van,” the complaint states. “Ms. Gulley was pulled from the ranch van wreckage by bystanders. She then ran around the ranch van to try to help the children escape the burning van.
“Because of the fire and the significant damage caused to the ranch van by the Hansen and Asmat trucks, (Gulley) was unable to extricate any of the children. All the children were killed by the fire.”
The lawsuit claims the drivers of the 18-wheelers operated their vehicles negligently and wantonly by failing to maintain a safe speed, failing to keep a proper lookout, being distracted and not paying proper attention, driving too fast for the conditions and more faults that led to the crash.
The lawsuit claims Gulley “received personal injuries including but not limited to severe scalp injuries, bruising, burns, pain, severe emotional and mental distress, permanent injuries and disfigurement.
The lawsuit is asking for all allowable damages to be awarded in the case.
“This tragedy should never have happened,” Allen said. “We cannot erase or change the disastrous outcome, but we can work to provide answers that will allow a court to hold the defendants accountable for the lives they have devastated.”