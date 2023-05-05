On Friday, the Coosa County Sheriff’s Office announced an update into a murder investigation.
According to a press release from Coosa County Sheriff’s Office, Leadam Qunitez Kelly has been arrested and charged with capital murder in connection with the murder of Andre Lamonde Davis.
Law enforcement first began investigating the case in 2019 when on Feb. 3 of that year, the Coosa County Law Enforcement Dispatch Center received a call in reference to what appeared at the time to be a traffic accident, according to the press release.
After deputies arrived on the scene, however, it was determined that Andre Lamonde Davis, a 29 year-old from Kellyton, had been shot and was later pronounced dead later at the county coroner
The Alabama State Bureau of Investigation was contacted to conduct an investigation. As of May 4, Leadam Qunitez Kelly was arrested and charged in relation to the murder.
In addition to capital murder, he is also charged with trafficking synthetic marijuana and possession of marijuana in the first degree.
Law enforcement executed a search warrant of a residence belonging to Kelly, and over one pound of marijuana and 123 grams of synthetic marijuana were located.
Assisting law enforcement agencies included: the United States Marshal Gulf Coast Task Force, The Alabama State Bureau of Investigations, the Coosa/Clay County District Attorney’s Office, the Tallapoosa County Narcotics Task Force, the Alexander City Police Department, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office K9 Division, the Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s Office as well as deputies and investigators with the Coosa County Sheriff’s Office.
