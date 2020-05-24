The Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s Department is conducting a death investigation.
Investigators and deputies were called to North Holiday Drive at the shoreline Sunday afternoon after a body was found.
Neighbors said law enforcement appeared at the residence early Sunday afternoon. Neighbors said they didn’t know the person who was found dead or the circumstances of the death.
Tallapoosa County Sheriff Jimmy Abbett said Sunday evening his department didn’t have any information to release yet about the investigation.
No other details are known at this time as the Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s Department conducts an investigation. This story is developing and will be updated when more details are made available.