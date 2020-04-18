Law enforcement were called to a home on North Barrett Street in Dadeville Friday night after the caller found two people dead.
“Officers found Willie Tidwell, 61, and his wife Barbara, 65, with gunshot wounds,” Dadeville police chief Jonathan Floyd said. “We are conducting this as a homicide investigation.”
Friday night family and friends were in the lawns of neighboring homes trying to figure out what happened to the couple.
The Dadeville Police Department is being assisted in the investigation by the Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s Department, Alabama Law Enforcement Agency and the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences.
Floyd said investigators are seeking the help of the public in the investigation.
“Anybody with information about the deaths is asked to contact the Dadeville Police Department at 256-825-6212,” Floyd said.