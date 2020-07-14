Over 1,600 more new COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in the state in the last day.
There have been 56,441 cumulative confirmed cases of the coronavirus since the beginning of the pandemic, according to the Alabama Department of Public Health, an increase of 1,673 in the last 24 hours.
Additionally, there are 814 probable cases in the state.
According to ADPH's website, probable cases are the total number of patients who have had close contact with a confirmed case, have symptoms meeting clinical criteria of COVID-19 and have no confirmatory laboratory testing performed for COVID-19.
In the last 14 days, there have been 18,092 new confirmed cases and 146,463 tested.
Tallapoosa County added 16 new confirmed cases in the last 24 hours, now at 646 confirmed cases since the beginning of the pandemic. Tallapoosa County has 69 COVID-19 deaths to rank No. 4 for most deaths in the state. There are now 14 probable cases in Tallapoosa County and one probable death. ADPH's 14-day count-specific data shows Tallapoosa County has seen 86 new cases and 1,056 tested in the last two weeks.
Coosa County added two new cases, now at 69 cumulative cases and one confirmed death. There are no probable deaths or cases. There have been 15 new cases and 167 tested in the last two weeks in Coosa County, according to ADPH.
Elmore County added 34 new cases in the last day, now at 1,101 confirmed cases since the beginning of the pandemic and 22 COVID-19 deaths. There are now 25 probable cases in Elmore County and zero probable deaths. ADPH's 14-day county-specific data shows Elmore County has seen 285 new cases 2,344 tested in the last two weeks.
Since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, there have been 528,275 tests performed throughout the state, according to ADPH. As of Wednesday afternoon, a total of 624 had been tested in Coosa County, 8,270 in Elmore County and 5,572 in Tallapoosa County.
Statewide, there have been 1,136 deaths due to COVID-19 and 28 probable deaths, according to ADPH.
Confirmed and probable deaths represent patients who have a death certificate that lists COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death. Confirmed deaths have a laboratory confirmation of the disease while probable deaths have no confirmatory laboratory testing performed for COVID-19.
According to ADPH's presumed recoveries category, which will be updated weekly and was updated Thursday, 25,783 people statewide have presumably recovered from COVID-19.
"Cases are presumed recovered if it has been 14 days or more since the case tested positive if they were not hospitalized, or if it has been 32 days or more since the case tested positive if they were hospitalized or if hospitalization was unknown," ADPH wrote in a Facebook post. "All deaths excluded."
There have been 7,123 hospitalizations across the state since March 13, according to ADPH. This number is updated each week day at 3 p.m., according to ADPH.
All data can be viewed here. ADPH's dashboard is updated around 10 a.m. each day and Tallapoosa Publishers publishes a report detailing all information each afternoon.
Here is the latest information in all counties as of 1:40 p.m. Tuesday:
|Jefferson
|7186
|89313
|174
|Mobile
|5206
|46306
|147
|Montgomery
|4690
|24296
|114
|Tuscaloosa
|2777
|26942
|54
|Madison
|2729
|39046
|9
|Marshall
|2090
|13178
|12
|Shelby
|1820
|23290
|26
|Lee
|1716
|14579
|37
|Morgan
|1429
|11864
|6
|Baldwin
|1396
|20495
|11
|Walker
|1126
|8555
|35
|DeKalb
|1118
|7121
|7
|Etowah
|1104
|11898
|14
|Elmore
|1101
|8270
|24
|Dallas
|1028
|5792
|10
|Franklin
|960
|4325
|16
|Russell
|734
|4882
|0
|Autauga
|733
|5225
|17
|Chambers
|693
|3782
|32
|Limestone
|691
|6638
|4
|Cullman
|689
|7542
|6
|Houston
|658
|11062
|7
|Butler
|656
|2709
|31
|St. Clair
|646
|8974
|3
|Tallapoosa
|646
|5572
|69
|Lauderdale
|633
|8987
|7
|Colbert
|582
|5709
|6
|Calhoun
|577
|8982
|6
|Escambia
|522
|3509
|8
|Lowndes
|497
|1577
|23
|Pike
|491
|3781
|5
|Jackson
|472
|6462
|2
|Coffee
|453
|4346
|4
|Covington
|439
|3499
|13
|Talladega
|433
|7315
|7
|Dale
|414
|4079
|2
|Barbour
|413
|2305
|3
|Bullock
|380
|1471
|10
|Hale
|367
|2588
|23
|Marengo
|364
|3085
|11
|Chilton
|356
|3527
|3
|Blount
|344
|4098
|1
|Marion
|332
|2658
|14
|Clarke
|329
|2823
|6
|Wilcox
|325
|1491
|8
|Winston
|315
|2751
|7
|Sumter
|304
|1545
|13
|Pickens
|280
|2100
|6
|Randolph
|279
|1946
|10
|Monroe
|277
|2429
|3
|Perry
|263
|1885
|2
|Conecuh
|247
|1215
|8
|Bibb
|232
|2475
|2
|Macon
|227
|1685
|9
|Choctaw
|221
|772
|12
|Greene
|201
|1127
|9
|Henry
|161
|1594
|3
|Washington
|158
|1375
|8
|Lawrence
|151
|1592
|0
|Crenshaw
|140
|1340
|3
|Cherokee
|135
|1722
|7
|Geneva
|106
|1729
|0
|Lamar
|95
|1145
|1
|Clay
|92
|1024
|2
|Fayette
|90
|1553
|2
|Coosa
|69
|624
|1
|Cleburne
|53
|699
|1
|Unknown or Out of State
|N/A
|0
|N/A