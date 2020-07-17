adph fri

Nearly 2,000 more new COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in the state in the last day.

There have been 62,111 confirmed cases of the coronavirus since the beginning of the pandemic, according to the Alabama Department of Public Health, which is an increase of 1,953 in the last 24 hours.

In the last 14 days, there have been 19,997 new confirmed cases and 154,315 tested.

Additionally, there are 980 probable cases in the state.

According to ADPH's website, probable cases are the total number of patients who have had close contact with a confirmed case, have symptoms meeting clinical criteria of COVID-19 and have no confirmatory laboratory testing performed for COVID-19.

Tallapoosa County added six new confirmed cases in the last 24 hours, now at 678 confirmed cases since the beginning of the pandemic. Tallapoosa County has 72 COVID-19 deaths to rank No. 4 for most deaths in the state. There are 15 probable cases in Tallapoosa County and one probable death. ADPH's 14-day count-specific data shows Tallapoosa County has seen 93 new cases and 1,137 tested in the last two weeks. 

Coosa County has one new case since Thursday, now at 69 cumulative cases and one confirmed death. There are no probable deaths or cases. There have been 11 new cases and 162 tested in the last two weeks in Coosa County, according to ADPH.

Elmore County added 17 new cases in the last day, now at 1,165 confirmed cases since the beginning of the pandemic and 27 COVID-19 deaths. There are now 30 probable cases in Elmore County and zero probable deaths. ADPH's 14-day county-specific data shows Elmore County has seen 275 new cases 2,477 tested in the last two weeks.

Since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, there have been 562,135 tests performed throughout the state, according to ADPH. As of Wednesday afternoon, a total of 656 had been tested in Coosa County, 8,793 in Elmore County and 5,814 in Tallapoosa County.

Statewide, there have been 1,232 deaths due to COVID-19 and 30 probable deaths, according to ADPH.

Confirmed and probable deaths represent patients who have a death certificate that lists COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death. Confirmed deaths have a laboratory confirmation of the disease while probable deaths have no confirmatory laboratory testing performed for COVID-19.

According to ADPH's presumed recoveries category, which is updated weekly, 29,736 people statewide have presumably recovered from COVID-19.

"Cases are presumed recovered if it has been 14 days or more since the case tested positive if they were not hospitalized, or if it has been 32 days or more since the case tested positive if they were hospitalized or if hospitalization was unknown," ADPH wrote in a Facebook post. "All deaths excluded."

There have been 7,782 total hospitalizations across the state since March 13, according to ADPH. This number is updated each week day at 3 p.m., according to ADPH.

All data can be viewed here. ADPH's dashboard is updated around 10 a.m. each day and Tallapoosa Publishers publishes a report detailing all information once each day.

Jefferson810595171182
Mobile571349468161
Montgomery485525427121
Madison31484179814
Tuscaloosa29942835455
Marshall22631386213
Shelby20552513527
Lee19221552738
Baldwin16692195013
Morgan15771265310
Etowah12361281815
DeKalb121677367
Walker1202890848
Elmore1165879327
Dallas1074606613
Franklin996445716
Russell85754020
Limestone78771885
Autauga773550420
Cullman76079997
St. Clair73896244
Houston737116468
Chambers717398132
Calhoun70398336
Lauderdale70193578
Tallapoosa678581472
Colbert67060988
Butler665276032
Escambia590381613
Jackson54071303
Talladega53779598
Pike52339246
Lowndes503161823
Coffee49345864
Covington490376216
Dale49043163
Barbour44824873
Chilton40837623
Blount40644601
Marengo395318311
Bullock388149610
Hale387269223
Marion385282114
Clarke36930006
Wilcox33715738
Winston33529167
Sumter312158013
Monroe30326123
Randolph297205210
Perry29419653
Pickens29322067
Conecuh27012999
Bibb25125682
Macon244173410
Choctaw22779812
Greene21211849
Washington19114899
Lawrence17316850
Henry17216713
Cherokee15018417
Crenshaw14613863
Geneva11818660
Lamar11412331
Fayette11116213
Clay9711042
Coosa696561
Cleburne677551
Unknown or Out of StateN/A0N/A
 Cases:
62111		Tested:
562135		Deaths:
1232
 

