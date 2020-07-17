Nearly 2,000 more new COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in the state in the last day.
There have been 62,111 confirmed cases of the coronavirus since the beginning of the pandemic, according to the Alabama Department of Public Health, which is an increase of 1,953 in the last 24 hours.
In the last 14 days, there have been 19,997 new confirmed cases and 154,315 tested.
Additionally, there are 980 probable cases in the state.
According to ADPH's website, probable cases are the total number of patients who have had close contact with a confirmed case, have symptoms meeting clinical criteria of COVID-19 and have no confirmatory laboratory testing performed for COVID-19.
Tallapoosa County added six new confirmed cases in the last 24 hours, now at 678 confirmed cases since the beginning of the pandemic. Tallapoosa County has 72 COVID-19 deaths to rank No. 4 for most deaths in the state. There are 15 probable cases in Tallapoosa County and one probable death. ADPH's 14-day count-specific data shows Tallapoosa County has seen 93 new cases and 1,137 tested in the last two weeks.
Coosa County has one new case since Thursday, now at 69 cumulative cases and one confirmed death. There are no probable deaths or cases. There have been 11 new cases and 162 tested in the last two weeks in Coosa County, according to ADPH.
Elmore County added 17 new cases in the last day, now at 1,165 confirmed cases since the beginning of the pandemic and 27 COVID-19 deaths. There are now 30 probable cases in Elmore County and zero probable deaths. ADPH's 14-day county-specific data shows Elmore County has seen 275 new cases 2,477 tested in the last two weeks.
Since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, there have been 562,135 tests performed throughout the state, according to ADPH. As of Wednesday afternoon, a total of 656 had been tested in Coosa County, 8,793 in Elmore County and 5,814 in Tallapoosa County.
Statewide, there have been 1,232 deaths due to COVID-19 and 30 probable deaths, according to ADPH.
Confirmed and probable deaths represent patients who have a death certificate that lists COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death. Confirmed deaths have a laboratory confirmation of the disease while probable deaths have no confirmatory laboratory testing performed for COVID-19.
According to ADPH's presumed recoveries category, which is updated weekly, 29,736 people statewide have presumably recovered from COVID-19.
"Cases are presumed recovered if it has been 14 days or more since the case tested positive if they were not hospitalized, or if it has been 32 days or more since the case tested positive if they were hospitalized or if hospitalization was unknown," ADPH wrote in a Facebook post. "All deaths excluded."
There have been 7,782 total hospitalizations across the state since March 13, according to ADPH. This number is updated each week day at 3 p.m., according to ADPH.
All data can be viewed here. ADPH's dashboard is updated around 10 a.m. each day and Tallapoosa Publishers publishes a report detailing all information once each day.
Here is the latest information in all counties as of 3:40 p.m. Thursday:
|Jefferson
|8105
|95171
|182
|Mobile
|5713
|49468
|161
|Montgomery
|4855
|25427
|121
|Madison
|3148
|41798
|14
|Tuscaloosa
|2994
|28354
|55
|Marshall
|2263
|13862
|13
|Shelby
|2055
|25135
|27
|Lee
|1922
|15527
|38
|Baldwin
|1669
|21950
|13
|Morgan
|1577
|12653
|10
|Etowah
|1236
|12818
|15
|DeKalb
|1216
|7736
|7
|Walker
|1202
|8908
|48
|Elmore
|1165
|8793
|27
|Dallas
|1074
|6066
|13
|Franklin
|996
|4457
|16
|Russell
|857
|5402
|0
|Limestone
|787
|7188
|5
|Autauga
|773
|5504
|20
|Cullman
|760
|7999
|7
|St. Clair
|738
|9624
|4
|Houston
|737
|11646
|8
|Chambers
|717
|3981
|32
|Calhoun
|703
|9833
|6
|Lauderdale
|701
|9357
|8
|Tallapoosa
|678
|5814
|72
|Colbert
|670
|6098
|8
|Butler
|665
|2760
|32
|Escambia
|590
|3816
|13
|Jackson
|540
|7130
|3
|Talladega
|537
|7959
|8
|Pike
|523
|3924
|6
|Lowndes
|503
|1618
|23
|Coffee
|493
|4586
|4
|Covington
|490
|3762
|16
|Dale
|490
|4316
|3
|Barbour
|448
|2487
|3
|Chilton
|408
|3762
|3
|Blount
|406
|4460
|1
|Marengo
|395
|3183
|11
|Bullock
|388
|1496
|10
|Hale
|387
|2692
|23
|Marion
|385
|2821
|14
|Clarke
|369
|3000
|6
|Wilcox
|337
|1573
|8
|Winston
|335
|2916
|7
|Sumter
|312
|1580
|13
|Monroe
|303
|2612
|3
|Randolph
|297
|2052
|10
|Perry
|294
|1965
|3
|Pickens
|293
|2206
|7
|Conecuh
|270
|1299
|9
|Bibb
|251
|2568
|2
|Macon
|244
|1734
|10
|Choctaw
|227
|798
|12
|Greene
|212
|1184
|9
|Washington
|191
|1489
|9
|Lawrence
|173
|1685
|0
|Henry
|172
|1671
|3
|Cherokee
|150
|1841
|7
|Crenshaw
|146
|1386
|3
|Geneva
|118
|1866
|0
|Lamar
|114
|1233
|1
|Fayette
|111
|1621
|3
|Clay
|97
|1104
|2
|Coosa
|69
|656
|1
|Cleburne
|67
|755
|1
|Unknown or Out of State
|N/A
|0
|N/A